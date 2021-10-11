Security And Vulnerability Management Market By Component, Target, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical And Region - Global Forecast To 2026

DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Security and Vulnerability Management Market by Component (Software and Services), Target, Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-premises), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Vertical, and Region - Global...

DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Security and Vulnerability Management Market by Component (Software and Services), Target, Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-premises), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global security and vulnerability management market size is projected to grow from USD 13.8 billion in 2021 to USD 18.7 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during the forecast period.

By component, the services segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The services segment includes various services that are required to deploy, execute, and maintain the security and vulnerability management in an organization. The security and vulnerability management market based on services includes professional services and managed services. The services in the security and vulnerability management market become critical as they provide support for the proper functioning of software solutions. Various vendors in the market are focusing on delivering specialized services to help organizations with the smooth running of business processes. Professional services comprise training and consulting, and deployment and integration. On the other hand, managed services include support, maintenance, and infrastructure management. The demand for services in the security and vulnerability management market is expected to be growing in the coming years to support business objectives. The increasing need for planning, designing, and consulting of security and vulnerability management solutions to fuel the demand for professional services.

By deployment mode, the cloud segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

In cloud deployment type, instead of implementing the software solution on the local server, businesses subscribe to the security and vulnerability management solutions hosted on a third-party, remotely located server. Cloud has become a new paradigm for deploying security and vulnerability management solutions. The deployment of cloud-based security and vulnerability management solutions is done through the internet, where software, infrastructure, platforms, devices, and other resources are provided as services on a pay-per-use basis by consumers. The cloud-based deployment mode is gaining momentum due to the low-cost installation of cloud services, widespread availability of cloud services such as SaaS and IaaS models, and need for effective security controls in cloud.

Asia Pacific to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Asia Pacific (APAC) has witnessed an advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and is expected to record the highest CAGR in the global security and vulnerability management market during the forecast period. The security and vulnerability management market in APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

APAC countries are increasingly investing in security and vulnerability management projects. The region comprises emerging economies, such as South Korea, Australia, and rest of APAC. With the proliferation of advanced technologies in the APAC region, security and fraud concerns have risen. APAC is expected to invest more in security due to the increasing threat of spear phishing, malware, ransomware, and BEC attacks. Enterprises in the APAC region are embracing security and vulnerability management technologies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Security and Vulnerability Management Market4.2 Market, by Component4.3 Market, by Organization Size4.4 Market, Market Share of the Top Three Verticals and Regions4.5 Market Investment Scenario

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increase in Vulnerabilities Across the Globe5.2.1.2 Growth in the Deployment of Third-Party Applications5.2.1.3 High Monetary Losses and Loss of Critical Data Due to the Absence of Vulnerability Management Solutions5.2.1.4 Stringent Regulatory Standards and Data Privacy Compliances5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Security Breaches Due to Internal Vulnerabilities5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Widespread Adoption of the Industrial Revolution5.2.3.2 Integration of Advanced Technologies with Vulnerability Management Solutions for Real-Time Risk-Based Security Vulnerability Prioritization and Remediation5.2.3.3 Integration of Vulnerability Management and Patch Management Solutions5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 High Initial Installation, Maintenance, and Deployment Cost5.2.4.2 Lack of Appropriate Parameters to Prioritize Risks5.2.4.3 Regularizing Organizations' Vulnerability Management Program5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Market Dynamics5.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities5.3.2 Restraints and Challenges5.3.3 Cumulative Growth Analysis5.4 Ecosystem5.5 Supply Chain Analysis5.5.1 Component/Hardware Suppliers5.5.2 Technology Providers5.5.3 Security Solution and Service Providers5.5.4 System Integrators5.5.5 Sales and Distribution Channels5.5.6 End-users5.6 Patent Analysis5.7 Pricing Analysis5.8 Technology Analysis5.8.1 Security and Vulnerability Management and Ai/Ml5.8.2 Security and Vulnerability Management and Cloud5.8.3 Security and Vulnerability Management and Internet of Things5.9 Use Cases5.9.1 Use Case: Scenario 15.9.2 Use Case: Scenario 25.9.3 Use Case: Scenario 35.10 Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customers5.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.11.1 Threat from New Entrants5.11.2 Threat from Substitutes5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.11.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.11.5 Degree of Competition5.12 Regulatory Compliances5.12.1 General Data Protection Regulation5.12.2 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act5.12.3 Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health5.12.4 Governance, Risk and Compliance5.12.5 Federal Information Security Management Act5.12.6 Sarbanes-Oxley Act5.12.7 Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act5.12.8 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard5.12.9 Federal Information Processing Standards 5.12.10 International Organization for Standardization 27001

6 Security and Vulnerability Management Market, by Component6.1 Introduction6.2 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Component, 2016-20256.3 Software6.3.1 Software: Market Drivers6.3.2 Software: COVID-19 Impact6.4 Services6.4.1 Services: Market Drivers6.4.2 Services: COVID-19 Impact

7 Security and Vulnerability Management Market, by Target7.1 Introduction7.2 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Target7.3 Content Management System Vulnerabilities7.3.1 Content Management System Vulnerabilities: Market Drivers7.3.2 Content Management System Vulnerabilities: COVID-19 Impact7.4 IoT Vulnerabilities7.4.1 IoT Vulnerabilities: Market Drivers7.4.2 IoT Vulnerabilities: COVID-19 Impact7.5 Application Programming Interface Vulnerabilities7.5.1 Application Programming Interface Vulnerabilities: Market Drivers7.5.2 Application Programming Interface Vulnerabilities: COVID-19 Impact7.6 Other Target Vulnerabilities

8 Security and Vulnerability Management Market, by Deployment Mode8.1 Introduction8.2 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Deployment Mode8.3 On-Premises8.3.1 On-Premises: Market Drivers8.3.2 On-Premises: COVID-19 Impact8.4 Cloud8.4.1 Cloud: Market Drivers8.4.2 Cloud: COVID-19 Impact

9 Security and Vulnerability Management Market, by Organization Size9.1 Introduction9.2 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Organization Size9.3 Large Enterprises9.3.1 Large Enterprises: Market Drivers9.3.2 Large Enterprises: COVID-19 Impact9.4 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises9.4.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Market Drivers9.4.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: COVID-19 Impact

10 Security and Vulnerability Management Market, by Vertical10.1 Introduction10.2 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Vertical10.3 Information Technology and Information Technology-Enabled Services10.3.1 Information Technology and Information Technology-Enabled Services: Market Drivers10.3.2 Information Technology and Information Technology-Enabled Services: COVID-19 Impact10.4 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (Bfsi)10.4.1 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance: Market Drivers10.4.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: COVID-19 Impact10.5 Healthcare10.5.1 Healthcare: Market Drivers10.5.2 Healthcare: COVID-19 Impact10.6 Retail10.6.1 Retail: Market Drivers10.6.2 Retail: COVID-19 Impact10.7 Manufacturing10.7.1 Manufacturing: Market Drivers10.7.2 Manufacturing: COVID-19 Impact10.8 Energy and Utility10.8.1 Energy and Utility: Market Drivers10.8.2 Energy and Utility: COVID-19 Impact10.9 Other Verticals

11 Security and Vulnerability Management Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Overview12.2 Market Structure12.3 Historical Revenue Analysis12.4 Market Evaluation Framework12.5 Revenue Analysis of Leading Players12.6 Ranking of Key Players12.7 Company Evaluation Quadrant12.7.1 Company Evaluation Quadrant Definitions and Methodology12.8 Competitive Leadership Mapping12.8.1 Stars12.8.2 Emerging Leaders12.8.3 Pervasive Players12.8.4 Participants12.9 Competitive Benchmarking12.9.1 Company Footprint12.10 Startup/Sme Evaluation Quadrant12.10.1 Progressive Companies12.10.2 Responsive Companies12.10.3 Dynamic Companies12.10.4 Starting Blocks12.11 Competitive Scenario12.11.1 Recent Developments

13 Company Profiles13.1 Introduction13.2 Major Players13.2.1 IBM13.2.1.1 Business Overview13.2.1.2 Solutions and Services Offered13.2.1.3 Recent Developments13.2.1.4 COVID-19-Related Developments13.2.1.5 Analyst's View13.2.1.5.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win13.2.1.5.2 Strategic Choices Made13.2.1.5.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats13.2.2 At&T13.2.2.1 Business Overview13.2.2.2 Solutions13.2.2.3 Recent Developments13.2.2.4 COVID-19-Related Developments13.2.2.5 Analyst's View13.2.2.5.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win13.2.2.5.2 Strategic Choices Made13.2.2.5.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats13.2.3 Qualys13.2.3.1 Business Overview13.2.3.2 Solutions Offered13.2.3.3 Recent Developments13.2.3.4 COVID-19-Related Developments13.2.3.5 Analyst's View13.2.3.5.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win13.2.3.5.2 Strategic Choices13.2.3.5.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats13.2.4 Rapid713.2.4.1 Business Overview13.2.4.2 Solutions and Services Offered13.2.4.3 Recent Developments13.2.4.4 COVID-19-Related Developments13.2.4.5 Analyst's View13.2.4.5.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win13.2.4.5.2 Strategic Choices Made13.2.4.5.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats13.2.5 Tenable13.2.5.1 Business Overview13.2.5.2 Solutions Offered13.2.5.3 Recent Developments13.2.5.4 Analyst's View13.2.5.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win13.2.5.4.2 Strategic Choices Made13.2.5.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats13.2.5.5 COVID-19-Related Developments13.2.6 Rsa Security13.2.6.1 Business Overview13.2.6.2 Solutions Offered13.2.6.3 Recent Developments13.2.6.4 COVID-19-Related Development13.2.7 Mcafee13.2.7.1 Business Overview13.2.7.2 Solutions and Services Offered13.2.7.3 Recent Developments13.2.7.4 COVID-19-Related Developments13.2.8 Foreseeti13.2.8.1 Business Overview13.2.8.2 Solutions and Services Offered13.2.8.3 Recent Developments13.2.9 F-Secure13.2.9.1 Business Overview13.2.9.2 Solutions Offered13.2.9.3 Recent Developments 13.2.10 Skybox Security13.2.10.1 Business Overview13.2.10.2 Solutions Offered13.2.10.3 Recent Developments 13.2.11 Secpod13.2.11.1 Business Overview13.2.11.2 Solutions Offered13.2.11.3 Recent Developments13.2.11.4 COVID-19-Related Developments13.3 Other Players13.3.1 Tripwire13.3.2 Kenna Security13.3.3 Check Point13.3.4 Expanse13.3.5 Digital Defense13.3.6 Positive Technologies13.3.7 Outpost2413.3.8 Acunetix13.3.9 Brinqa 13.3.10 Nopsec 13.3.11 Riskiq 13.3.12 Risksense13.4 Start-Up Profiles13.4.1 Claroty13.4.2 Holm Security13.4.3 Balbix13.4.4 Intruder13.4.5 Breachlock13.4.6 Nucleus Security

14 Adjacent Markets

15 Appendix

