Security 101® - SF Bay Area Announces Winner Of The 9th Annual Gift Of Security

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Security 101 - SF Bay Area today announced Okizu as the winner of the 9th Annual " Gift of Security", designed to support a local nonprofit organization serving San Francisco Bay Area residents.

Okizu's mission is to help all members of families affected by childhood cancer to heal through peer support, respite, mentoring, and recreational programs. Sadly, the organization's "Camp Okizu" was badly damaged by a wildfire in September of 2020. "We are amazed at the way our community has rallied behind us as we recover from the fire, including showing up to vote in huge numbers during this contest. This security system will be a welcome addition to our new camp" said Suzie Randall, Okizu's Interim Executive Director.

"We had a number of very worthy charities participate in our Gift of Security program this year. It is particularly gratifying to be able to assist Okizu in rebuilding its facilities after their recent fire so that they can continue their important work of supporting children coping with cancer" commented Rob Chamberlin, President of Security 101 - San Francisco Bay Area.

Last month a panel of Bay Area community leaders reviewed the nominations and selected three finalists for online voting.

As the winning organization Okizu will receive a surveillance system provided by Security 101's equipment sponsors, Axis Communications, Inc. and WESCO Distribution, Inc.as well as professional installation, engineering and programming from Security 101 - SF Bay Area.

About Gift of Security

The Gift of Security is a Security Solution Program (SSP) that originated at Security 101® - Salt Lake City in 2013. The initiative has grown into an annual corporate giving program with 16 local offices participating across the country and a product partnership with Axis Communications and WESCO. Each local office appoints a panel of judges to nominate 3 deserving nonprofits who are put to a community- wide online vote. The winning nonprofit at each local office receives $10,000 worth of security equipment and a custom installation to help reduce crime in the community and protect philanthropic organizations.

About Security 101

Security 101® is a globally recognized commercial security system integrator that helps businesses mitigate threats and vulnerabilities to protect its people, property, and profits. Harnessing the capability of our certified systems engineers, expert program managers, best-in-class products, and specialized operations software, Security 101 is disrupting the industry and solving complex challenges with uniform security programs that adhere to regulatory compliance specifications and deliver true standardization across multi-site organizations. From system design, engineering, and installation — to servicing electronic security systems, Security 101® creates value for our corporate customers with fanatical customer service and cost saving solutions. For more information, please visit www.security101.com/SFBayArea.

Press Contact:

Robert Chamberlin9259510444 https://www.security101.com/SFBayArea

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/security-101--sf-bay-area-announces-winner-of-the-9th-annual-gift-of-security-301205945.html

SOURCE Security 101®