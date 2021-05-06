Securitize Powers Exodus' Regulation A Offering

SAN FRANCISCO, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitize , LLC, the leader in empowering private businesses to raise capital in ways that leverage digital assets, today announced that it is enabling Exodus to offer a digital representation of shares of its Class A common stock to its Class A stockholders. Leveraging Securitize's technology platform, Exodus , a company that allows its users to secure, manage and exchange crypto assets in a single wallet, has concluded an approximately $75 million offering of its Class A common stock.

This news is noteworthy because traditional capital raising methods have generally only permitted accredited investors, private equity firms, or major financial institutions to invest in early-stage, high-growth companies prior to an initial public offering under the Securities Act. Following the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's decision to raise the Regulation A offering limit, companies can now raise up to $75 million in an offering under Regulation A in a 12-month period from individual investors.

To enable this groundbreaking offering, Securitize provided two critical services to Exodus. Securitize collected necessary investor information and performed Know Your Client (KYC) checks through its Securitize iD feature, which verifies U.S investors. Securitize is also acting as Exodus' digital blockchain-based transfer agent.

"Our public offering was an innovative way to give our customers direct ownership in Exodus and that is made possible through our partnership with Securitize," said Exodus CEO JP Richardson. "Securitize is the go-to platform for the investor-ready compliant capabilities necessary to invite, onboard and issue digital representations of shares of our Class A common stock to our investors and we look forward to growing our relationship over time."

"We were excited to play a key role in Exodus' raise. Their record raise is yet another major example this year of the movement away from traditional issuance to a digital format," said Carlos Domingo, CEO and co-founder of Securitize.

In addition to empowering Exodus' Regulation A offering, Securitize has trailblazed a number of other tokenization efforts:

First credit rated tokenized fund in Japan , with Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank

, with First venture capital tokenized funds, with SPiCE VC and Blockchain Capital

and First security token offering in Japan , with Lead Real Estate

, with First security token issued by an NBA player, Spencer Dinwiddie of the Brooklyn Nets

ABOUT SECURITIZE

Founded in 2017, Securitize, Inc., is the leading digital asset securities firm reinventing private capital markets with a trusted end-to-end solution leveraging the blockchain to empower companies to compliantly raise capital and enable individual investors to participate. Securitize, LLC, is an SEC registered transfer agent and Securitize Markets, LLC, is an SEC and FINRA registered broker-dealer and alternative trading system (ATS), which are both subsidiaries of Securitize, Inc. Securitize has leveraged its digital platform to support more than 150 clients and 220,000 investors. Learn more at securitize.io .

ABOUT EXODUS

Founded in 2015, Exodus is a multi-asset software wallet that removes the geek requirement and keeps design a priority to make cryptocurrency and digital assets easy for everyone. Available for desktop and mobile, Exodus allows users to secure, manage and exchange cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, and more across an industry-leading 10,000+ asset pairs from a beautiful, easy to use wallet. The non-custodial functionality is encrypted locally on users' own devices, ensuring privacy, security and complete control over their wealth. Exodus is on a mission to empower half the world to exit the traditional finance system by 2030. For more info visit exodus.com

