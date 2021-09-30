Securitas Named OSPA's 2021 Outstanding Contract Security Company

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitas Security Services North America is this year's recipient of one of the security industry's most prestigious awards: the 2021 U.S. Outstanding Security Performance Award (OSPA) for Outstanding Contract Security Company (Guarding).

"Our unified team and dedicated officers are behind this award,"

Honoring an outstanding supplier of staffed guarding services, the OSPA is presented by the only global system for recognition of outstanding performance in the security industry. Using research-based criteria, OSPA selection is independently conducted by judges with diverse experience, knowledge and expertise in business and security. The winner in this category must demonstrate proven results that make a positive difference to its clients and the industry, as well as efficacy in recognizing the distinct importance of frontline leadership, motivating staff, managing resources and forging valuable partnerships.

The Securitas nomination for the award reflects its standing as a knowledge and performance leader in the security industry. The company's ability to deliver on its commitment to stakeholders was particularly evident during the pandemic and domestic unrest which collectively demonstrated Securitas' commitment to investing in clients, employees and communities amidst uncertainty.

Recognition in the OSPAs is another validation of the Securitas commitment to client value and its unrivaled focus on the client and officer experience. Securitas continues to elevate security as evidenced by substantial investments in its transformation to build the industry's most advanced infrastructure and innovation that solves problems for clients. It is also setting an example by driving diversity at every level of the organization to invite new perspectives and foster further innovation. The recently formed Securitas Foundation demonstrates the company's commitment to strong, sustainable communities as do its strategic partnerships like the one it launched earlier this year with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

"The momentum we're building is undeniable," said Securitas President and CEO, North American Guarding, Greg Anderson. "Our financial and operational stability enables a singular focus on the client and employee value proposition. This focus is the reason we're continuing to see growth in demand across all of our markets, why we sustain long-term client relationships and why programs like the OSPAs recognize our efforts. Our unified team and dedicated officers are behind this award, especially considering the challenges they have overcome in the current environment."

OSPAs are currently awarded in 14 countries and in collaboration with ten leading security associations and groups worldwide. The U.S. OSPAs were developed with support from ASIS International, the world's largest association for security management professionals. More information at us.theospas.com.

Read more about Securitas' innovation and people-centered activities at www.securitasinc.com.

About Securitas: Securitas is the world's leading intelligent protective services partner. Our guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and risk management solutions enable more than 150,000 clients to see a different world. We are present in 48 countries and our innovative, data-driven approach makes us a trusted partner to many of the world's best-known companies. Our 355,000 employees live our values of integrity, vigilance, and helpfulness, and fulfill our purpose to "Help make your world a safer place."

