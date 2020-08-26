Secureworks To Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results On Sept. 9, 2020

ATLANTA, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Secureworks (SCWX) - Get Report today announced that it plans to release its second quarter fiscal 2021 financial results Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, before the open of regular U.S. stock market trading hours.

Secureworks will host a conference call that day to review the results at 8:00 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the company's website at http://investors.secureworks.com . The webcast will be archived at the same location for one year.

About Secureworks

Secureworks® (SCWX) - Get Report, a global cybersecurity leader, enables our customers and partners to outpace and outmaneuver adversaries with more precision, so they can rapidly adapt and respond to market forces to meet their business needs. With a unique combination of cloud-native, SaaS security platform and intelligence-driven security solutions, informed by 20+ years of threat intelligence and research, no other security platform is grounded and informed with this much real-world experience. www.secureworks.com

Contact Information

Investor Inquiries: Richie DownumInvestor Relations Director404-235-1021 rdownum@secureworks.com

Media Inquiries: Doreen Kelly RuyakCorporate Communications202-744-9767 press@secureworks.com