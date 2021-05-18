Secureworks To Report First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results On June 3, 2021

ATLANTA, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX) today announced that it plans to release its first quarter fiscal 2022 financial results Thursday, June 3, 2021, before the open of regular U.

ATLANTA, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Secureworks (SCWX) - Get Report today announced that it plans to release its first quarter fiscal 2022 financial results Thursday, June 3, 2021, before the open of regular U.S. stock market trading hours.

Secureworks will host a conference call that day to review the results at 8:00 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the company's website at http://investors.secureworks.com. The webcast will be archived at the same location for one year.

About SecureworksSecureworks® (SCWX) - Get Report is a global cybersecurity leader that protects customer progress with Secureworks Taegis™, a cloud-native security analytics platform built on 20+ years of real-world threat intelligence and research, improving customers' ability to detect advanced threats, streamline and collaborate on investigations, and automate the right actions.

Contact Information

Investor Inquiries: Richie DownumInvestor Relations Director404-235-1021 rdownum@secureworks.com

Media Inquiries: Derek DelanoCorporate Communications617-335-9516 press@secureworks.com