Secureworks Applauded By Frost & Sullivan For Driving The Evolution Of Managed And Professional Security Services Market With Taegis ManagedXDR

Secureworks Taegis XDR, a Cloud-Native Solution propels Secureworks into the next generation of security services focused on detection and response

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently assessed the North American managed and professional security services market and found that although traditional security services remain relevant, organizations also need support with the new generation of use cases. A typical organization utilizes dozens of security solutions that operate in silos and generate thousands of alerts daily. While some teams do not have the expertise to investigate indicators of compromise (IOCs), others are overwhelmed by the number and complexity of investigations.

Based on its analysis results of the market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Secureworks® with the 2021 Company of the Year Award. Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Secureworks envisioned that security operations challenges would become the most pressing customer concern. Because of that, apart from providing traditional managed and professional services, the company places a big emphasis on improving the effectiveness of detection and response. Mikita Hanets, Industry Analyst with Frost & Sullivan's Cybersecurity Practice, noted that, "Secureworks was the first vendor to unveil an XDR platform and offer it as a managed service through Taegis ManagedXDR." Hanets added, "With customer demand increasingly shifting toward security operations use cases, Taegis XDR and ManagedXDR are breakthroughs for Secureworks and a milestone in the evolution of the managed and professional services market."

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Kristen MooreP: 1.210.247.3823E: kristen.moore@frost.com

About Secureworks Secureworks (SCWX) - Get SecureWorks Corp. Class A Report is a global cybersecurity leader that protects customer progress with Secureworks® Taegis™, a cloud-native security operations and analytics platform built on 20+ years of real-world threat intelligence and research, improving customers' ability to detect advanced threats, streamline and collaborate on investigations, and automate the right actions.

Connect with Secureworks via Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook and Read the Secureworks Blog

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/secureworks-applauded-by-frost--sullivan-for-driving-the-evolution-of-managed-and-professional-security-services-market-with-taegis-managedxdr-301440154.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan