Secureworks Announces Additional Security Solutions Availability In AWS Marketplace

ATLANTA, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Secureworks® (SCWX) - Get Report, a leader in software-driven security solutions and an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Technology Partner, is announcing the immediate availability of several security services in addition to its security analytics software in AWS Marketplace - a curated digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that makes it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS. Secureworks is one of the first providers to quote and contract services in AWS Marketplace to help customers implement, support, and manage their software on AWS. Click here for more information.

These extended services include:

Secureworks' Managed Detection and Response (MDR), a powerful managed solution that brings together its Threat Detection and Response (TDR) software with 24x7 coverage by our experienced security operations personnel.

Secureworks' Cloud Security Architecture Assessment, which delivers in-depth, expert-driven assessments to ensure companies get the most out of their cloud security investments.

Secureworks' Incident Management Retainer, which provides on-demand access to incident response specialists who prepare for and respond to complex cyber events 24x7.

Secureworks' Emergency Incident Response, the fastest way to obtain help with security incidents in progress across the enterprise.

With these expanded offerings in AWS Marketplace, Secureworks continues with its commitment to give customers and partners broader access to its security solutions through the more flexible purchasing options AWS Marketplace provides.

With a cloud-native security analytics platform, Secureworks provides advanced threat detection and response along with cloud-relevant services, incident response, and managed security services, all designed to help customers secure their modern cloud-based environments.

"To beat the adversary at scale, Secureworks is placing our security expertise and applications in the hands of our customers, providing meaningful SaaS innovation to the global marketplace," said Steve Fulton, Secureworks' Chief Product Officer. "By making our solutions available in AWS Marketplace, we are well positioned to strengthen the security community and help customers and partners protect their organizations."

Secureworks is recognized as an AWS Service Ready Partner for Amazon Linux 2. Secureworks' endpoint security agent provides enterprise-grade endpoint security on the most common Linux workloads on AWS, including Amazon Linux 2, Ubuntu and Red Hat operating systems.

About SecureworksSecureworks® (SCWX) - Get Report a global cybersecurity leader, protects customer progress with the cloud-native security analytics software of choice. Informed by 20+ years of threat intelligence and research, no other security platform provides this much real-world experience. www.secureworks.com

Special Note

Use of the word "partner" or "partnership" does not imply a legal partnership between Secureworks and any other company.