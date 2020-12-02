TORRANCE, Calif., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SecureSpace Self Storage announces the Grand Opening of a new self storage facility in Torrance, California.

The newly built, Class A SecureSpace Self Storage facility is strategically located at 722 W 220th St, Torrance, California, between the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and I-110, only 10 miles southeast of the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

SecureSpace Torrance offers 71,000 square feet of climate-controlled self storage space with unit sizes ranging from 5'x5' to 10'x25'. The three-story facility will also offer parking to accommodate boats and RVs. With excellent exposure to the Harbor Freeway's 270,000 vehicles per day, SecureSpace Torrance borders both the communities of Torrance and Carson.

The property's leasing office features a modern lobby equipped with free WiFi, open-concept workspace, packing supplies including boxes, locks, and furniture covers for sale, and friendly staff to assist with all storage needs.

Residents may soon utilize SecureSpace Self Storage's Contact-Free move-in option by visiting SecureSpace.com to calculate their storage size needs, see pictures, virtually tour the facility, make a free reservation or even rent a unit online without stepping foot inside.

Well-located for consumer and business users alike, the site was acquired in 2019 by InSite Property Group, the parent company of SecureSpace, and developed into the world-class self storage facility that is now open for business.

InSite Partner Paul Brown notes, "We regularly drive the 110 and jumped at the chance to build a beautiful new storage facility when we saw this location for sale. This is hands down the nicest facility in the local area and we invite you to come and see the difference at SecureSpace Torrance. You can visit us in person or go to SecureSpace.com to learn more."

The South Bay, coastal city of Torrance offers more than a mile of Pacific Ocean beach, over 400 restaurants, and 2.5 million square feet of shopping. Sitting halfway between Los Angeles and Orange County, the eighth-largest city of Los Angeles County is home to almost 150,000 residents.

The SecureSpace Self Storage Torrance store is open for business and customers can reserve their own secure space by visiting https://SecureSpace.com or calling (877) 399-0319.

About SecureSpace Self StorageRelax. It's safe at SecureSpace.

Based in Redondo Beach, California, the SecureSpace team is dedicated to providing you with a hassle-free self storage experience. All of our facilities provide the latest amenities for securing your belongings.

We look forward to serving you and satisfying your storage needs - please visit https://www.SecureSpace.com to make a reservation or learn more today.

About InSite Property GroupBased in Redondo Beach, California, InSite Property Group is the parent corporation of SecureSpace Self Storage.

As a vertically integrated self storage developer, operator, and manager, InSite Property Group currently has over 30 stores operating and under construction. Please visit http://www.InsitePG.com to learn more.

Contact: Jake McMillan(866) 521-8292 press@insitepg.com https://insitepg.com

Related Images

securespace-climate-controlled.jpg SecureSpace Climate-Controlled Self Storage in Torrance, California

Related Links

SecureSpace Self Storage

InSite Property Group

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/securespace-self-storage-announces-the-grand-opening-of-a-new-self-storage-facility-in-torrance-california-301183828.html

SOURCE SecureSpace Self Storage