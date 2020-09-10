SecureHealth, Onsite COVID-19 Testing, Surveillance And Monitoring Expands Beyond Virginia

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SecureHealth, a healthcare testing and monitoring company, announced today it is expanding its large scale COVID-19 testing beyond Virginia.

Launched during the pandemic by the founders of BetterMed, SecureHealth works with public and private companies, including colleges/universities, to provide operational workflows, supply chain management, procurement, staffing efficiencies and hiring capabilities to deliver a large scale successful COVID-19 testing experience. Test results are typically returned within 24 - 48 hours. SecureHealth operates independently from BetterMed.

Since late March, SecureHealth has administered thousands of COVID-19 tests to people in Virginia, including students at the University of Richmond, employees of the Greater Richmond Transit Corporation, and workers at top-rated manufacturing facilities. "From back-to-school to hurricane season, there are multiple factors that may impact COVID-19 numbers in the U.S.," said Dr. Mark Rausch, CEO, SecureHealth. "With each circumstance comes potential risk. We can mitigate those risks by offering frequent testing, being observant and providing contact tracing, when needed," Rausch continued. "SecureHealth is pleased to be able to offer our services beyond Virginia."

A recent study published by researchers at Harvard and Yale Universities concluded a safe way for students to return to campus would be to administer rapid COVID-19 tests every two days and to comply with strict behavioral strategies. "Stories are emerging from students who want to get tested but cannot find a local resource to do so," said Rausch. "As a doctor and a parent, I believe academic institutions should have on-campus resources in place to provide testing during this global pandemic." The University of Richmond has been conducting weekly on-campus testing since July and has one of the lowest COVID-19 positive case rates in the state (nine positive cases). "There is no-doubt, frequent testing combined with adhering to significant behavioral modifications is the key to success in the fight against COVID-19," Rausch continued.

About SecureHealth Founded in 2020 in Richmond, VA, SecureHealth is on a mission to provide healthcare solutions to get individuals safely back into their community AND keep them there. For more information, visit securehealthandwellness.com.

