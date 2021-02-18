SecureCRT 9.0 And SecureFX 9.0 From VanDyke Software Adds Built-in Support For RDP And Platform Support For Ubuntu 20.04

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VanDyke Software®, a developer of multi-platform secure terminal emulation and secure­ file transfer software, today announced the official releases of SecureCRT® 9.0 and SecureFX® 9.0.

Built-in RDP Support in SecureCRT 9.0 for Windows"For SecureCRT 9.0 our goal was to simplify our customers' workflow and reduce the amount of time they spend starting up other programs to get their work done," said Maureen Jett, Product Director. "Now you can consolidate network connections right in SecureCRT and quickly connect RDP sessions in a tab."

Individuals responsible for managing a wide variety of hosts can now leverage the organizational power and convenience of SecureCRT's session manager for their RDP connections as well.

"The RDP implementation seems rock-solid," said Geoffrey Aigeltinger, a verification specialist with a global communications technology company. "Way better than what Windows has. I'll be using this function from now on."

Integrated Scratchpad and Script Editor in SecureCRT 9.0 for Windows"Another way we've tried simplify workflow and increase productivity is by adding a scratchpad tab and script editor tab to SecureCRT so there's no need to open separate editors," explains Jett.

The scratchpad tab can be used to write notes or copy/paste configuration commands or other text directly within SecureCRT. The new built-in script editor with syntax highlighting can be used to create and modify a script in a tab, which can then be run in a different tab.

"I have used both SecureCRT and SecureFX every day for years and I find the new script editor in SecureCRT to be useful and convenient," said Richard Matzinger from Digital Pathways.

Support for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8SecureCRT 9.0 and SecureFX 9.0 expand Linux platform support to include Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.

Python 3 Support Automates Administrative TasksPython 3 support on Windows, macOS, and Linux adds to the extensive scripting options available in SecureCRT, allowing automation of login, sending text to sessions, transferring files, and other activities. External modules can be called from Python 3 scripts, making scripting even more powerful.

Command Manager in SecureCRT Streamlines Repetitive TasksFor customers who wanted more buttons than could fit on the button bar, the new Command Manager (now on macOS and Linux in addition to Windows) provides a simple way to organize commands into named folders. Commands can be filtered by name, and then launched with a double click or by pressing Enter. Commands and command folders can also be shared with the button bar and vice versa.

SecureFX 9.0 Works with Amazon AWS for Secure Cloud StorageSecureFX now supports Amazon AWS S3 buckets so that you can easily transfer files to and from your secure cloud storage. SecureFX offers file transfer options including SFTP, FTPS, and FTP ensuring convenient cloud file sharing with employees, clients, and vendors without compromising security.

SecureCRT 9.0 and SecureFX 9.0 Include Technical Support During EvaluationFully-functional evaluation copies of SecureCRT and SecureFX can be downloaded from the VanDyke Software website at www.vandyke.com. Evaluators have full access to VanDyke Software's expert technical support to assist with installation, configuration, and testing during the 30-day evaluation period.

About VanDyke Software, Inc.Busy IT professionals depend on VanDyke Software to deliver rock-solid, easy-to-configure software for secure remote access, secure file transfer, terminal emulation, and remote administration. VanDyke Software offers a fully-supported 30-day evaluation of its products prior to purchase, providing both evaluators and customers with a higher level of service.

The company's product offerings include the SecureCRT Secure Shell terminal emulator, the SecureFX secure file transfer client, the VanDyke ClientPack, and the VShell® secure file transfer server. The company also offers a mobile app, SecureCRT for iOS, which is available for purchase from the Apple App store. For more information about VanDyke Software, visit the company's website at www.vandyke.com.

