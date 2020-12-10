Secure One Capital Eclipses One Billion Dollar Mark

COSTA MESA, Calif., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Secure One Capital announced on Thursday that they have surpassed the one billion-dollar mark in funded loan volume for this year, achieving the final milestone of their 2020 Vision campaign.

In late 2019 and early 2020, the ownership and management team created 2020 Vision, a commitment to transform their company, which included a business plan, a growth strategy, coaching, accountability, culture, and benchmarks to measure success.

"The billion-dollar figure may have seemed out of reach when we set the goal, but we were determined to have a breakthrough year," shared CEO, Jim Pate, adding, "Although 2020 was filled with challenges, the opportunity was there to have a transformational year and we did it."

Pate continued, "We could not have accomplished this incredible achievement without our amazing leadership team, our mortgage bankers, and the support team, all of whom have been dedicated to making our vision a reality."

COO, Ryan Marier stated, "We invested in a mindset mentor, Nick Long. We encouraged our managers and bankers to participate in Nick's revenue acceleration programs which included weekly coaching, team huddles, and committing to a healthier lifestyle." Marier added, "The results speak for themselves as we continue to break company records month after month." Marier concluded, "We committed to be the best of the best, and, in my opinion, we accomplished our goal."

"Our new commitments include tripling our loan volume in 2021, while doubling our team of mortgage bankers and support staff," added Pate. "In anticipation of our continued growth," Marier revealed, "We have added 20,000 square feet of luxury office space in a premier location."

In 2020, Secure One Capital was named to Inc. Magazine's list of 5,000 Fastest Growing Companies for the fourth time and in 2018, was honored to receive the BBB Torch Award for Business Ethics.

Secure One Capital is a privately held mortgage lender in business since 1995. They are based in Costa Mesa, California, and offer FHA, VA, and conventional mortgage loan programs in twelve states. Licensing and disclosures are available at www.SecureOneCapital.com.

