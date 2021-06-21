Secure Data Exchange For The Home Office - Infotecs Presents Security Encryption Solutions And New Software, LR100 Gen, For Mobile Networks At MWC21

BERLIN, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyber security and threat intelligence specialist Infotecs will present its ViPNet security solutions at MWC21 in Barcelona from June 28 to July 1, 2021.

Due to the recent extraordinary working situations, employers have the duty to protect their employees as much as possible against potential illness. In many cases, this means that companies that are usually organized centrally will be moved to home offices within a very short time. Many employers are now faced for the first time with the challenge of using VPN technologies for encrypted and secure communication via the public Internet. Infotecs, as an established provider of VPN technologies, is well positioned to contribute to maintaining companies' efforts to stabilize their employees' working life. With the load generator LR100Gen for mobile 4G/5G networks, which Infotecs is presenting for the first time at MWC21, vulnerabilities in networks can be detected very quickly, especially when additional components within the network such as switches or routers are being integrated into the network.

Infotecs will also present ViPNet Mobile Security in Barcelona. This messenger app provides secure communications that offers the strongest encryption available combined with superior functionality and ease of use. Unlike consumer market messaging apps, the ViPNet Connect app provides secure and GDPR compliant enterprise communications. This solution enables fast, easy-to-use, reliable and secure communication via chat, voice calls (VoIP), video calls and file sharing.

"Every day, IT specialists observe more than 80,000 cyber attacks worldwide. That is why it is more necessary than ever to protect mobile communications from home offices in accordance with corporate polices for data protection," says Josef Waclaw, CEO of Infotecs GmbH. "All Infotecs GmbH products and solutions are based on ViPNet's military grade technology with AES-256 encryption and symmetric key management, which prevents attacks such as man-in-the-middle attacks, since no key exchange is necessary when establishing connections."

This is the seventh time Infotecs participates as an exhibitor at MWC (formerly Mobile World Congress), which will be held June 28-July 1, 2021, at the Fira Gran Via in Barcelona, Spain. MWC Barcelona recorded over 109,000 visitors in 2019, including 8,000 CEOs and 2,400 exhibitors. Infotecs will present its security solutions in Hall 2, at booth 2 O63 together with Berlin Partner.

