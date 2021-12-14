Section Partners Names Advisory Board And Adds CFO To Support Growth

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Section Partners, a growth-stage venture capital firm (the "Firm"), announced today the formation of a CFO and General Counsel Advisory Board (the "CFO/GC Advisory Board" or the "Board"). Establishing the CFO/GC Advisory Board enables the Firm to leverage the expertise and relationships of seasoned executives who have significant experience raising capital for venture-backed companies and managing the dynamics associated with pre-IPO liquidity for private company shareholders. Members of the CFO/GC Advisory Board understand the key issues that private companies face in raising capital and managing secondary market liquidity in their shares and may advise fellow CFOs and GCs at venture-backed companies. Board members have relationships with pre-IPO company founders, executives and investors that may benefit Section Partners as it seeks to expand its network and grow its business.

Members of the Section Partners CFO/GC Advisory Board include:

Yen Yen Chow : CFO, HoneyBook

: CFO, HoneyBook Paul Kirincich : Co-Founder, Greyscale AI; former CFO, One Medical ( ONEM )

: Co-Founder, Greyscale AI; former CFO, ( ) Mike Lehman : Former CFO, Arista Networks (ANET) and Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

: Former CFO, Arista Networks (ANET) and Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Tony Maslowski : CFO, Cerebras; former CFO, Broadcom (AVGO)

: CFO, Cerebras; former CFO, Broadcom (AVGO) Burt Podbere : CFO, CrowdStrike (CRWD)

: CFO, CrowdStrike (CRWD) Tyler Sloat : CFO, Freshworks (FRSH); former CFO, Zuora (ZUO)

: CFO, Freshworks (FRSH); former CFO, Zuora (ZUO) Ric Velez : General Counsel, Benchling

The CFO/GC Advisory Board will assist Section Partners with strategic initiatives related to expanding the Firm's reach and increasing awareness of its proprietary financing solutions. Dave Crowder, Managing Partner of Section Partners commented: "We are honored and thrilled that a group of such experienced and respected venture-backed company executives have joined the Section Partners CFO/GC Advisory Board. We look forward to enlisting the help of the Board in our efforts to reach and inform a broader segment of the market regarding our proprietary personal and company financing solutions."

Burt Podbere, CFO of CrowdStrike (CRWD), a leading cybersecurity technology company and historical Section Partners portfolio company, commented: "The Section Partners team have been great to work with. I can't recommend them strongly enough to pre-IPO companies who wish to partner with a high-integrity firm that understands the needs of venture-backed companies and their individual stockholders. I look forward to serving on the Section Partners CFO/GC Advisory Board in support of the Firm's efforts to educate the market on the benefits of the secondary liquidity solutions that Section Partners offers."

Prior to forming the CFO/GC Advisory Board, Section Partners hired Ryan Randall as Chief Financial Officer. Randall brings more than 25 years of financial and operating experience in venture-backed financial technology companies. In his role as CFO, Randall is responsible for all of the Firm's finance and accounting functions and is involved with fundraising and investor relations. He also serves as the Chief Compliance Officer. Prior to joining Section Partners, Randall was part of the Venture Capital Group at J.P. Morgan Private Bank, the Head of Capital Markets at Point and the CFO at Upstart (UPST). He holds a BA in Political Science from the University of California, Los Angeles and the CFA charter designation. Randall joins a team led by co-founder and Managing Partner Dave Crowder that includes co-founder and Partner TJ Sudweeks and Partners Amrith Ravi, Mow Kofol Wong and Alli Murdoff.

The Section Partners team works closely with venture-backed companies to support the personal financing needs of company founders, executives and key employees through the use of proprietary transaction structures. With the growth of the Firm's business, Section Partners' mandate has expanded to include sponsoring private funds that make direct equity investments, enabling the Firm to serve as a trusted partner to late-stage companies with respect to secondary liquidity by providing a range of personal financing solutions to their individual shareholders and by participating in pre-IPO primary financings. To date, funds managed by Section Partners have invested in or completed transactions with shareholders of over 65 companies.

About Section Partners

Founded in 2014, Section Partners is a growth-stage venture capital firm providing creative capital to founders and executives of venture-backed technology companies. The Firm's company-friendly solutions are designed to address the liquidity needs of company-builders. Structured financing provided by Section Partners' sponsored funds enables shareholders to secure personal capital for life events or option exercise while retaining future upside in shares. Funds sponsored by the Firm also makes traditional primary and secondary investments. Section Partners manages funds with original committed capital of over $375 million and has offices in Palo Alto, CA and New York, NY. For more information, please visit www.sectionpartners.com .

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/section-partners-names-advisory-board-and-adds-cfo-to-support-growth-301444249.html

SOURCE Section Partners