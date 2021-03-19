Sectigo Sponsors CloudFest 2021's Secure Cloud Day, Gathering Industry Leaders To Discuss Securing Businesses In The Cloud

ROSELAND, N.J., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sectigo®, a global provider of automated digital identity management and web security solutions, today announced it will be sponsoring and speaking at CloudFest, taking place virtually between March 23-25, 2021. Sectigo's sponsorship powers an all-star lineup of industry experts to share sales, marketing, and security best practices, with attendees throughout event sessions taking place on March 25 th, including:

Hosting Provider Security Challenges in the Time of COVID

Panelists: Logan Kipp, Sales Engineer at SiteLock, Alex Pena, Snr. Product Marketing Manager at Sectigo, and Aaron Philipps, Consultant and Web Hosting Analyst at Sectigo

About:With the COVID-19 pandemic seeing increased spikes in cyber-attacks, hosting providers must reconsider their security offerings, risk management, and overall business models. This expert panel will discuss how cyber-criminals are leveraging the pandemic to attack you and your customers' brand presence—and what you can do to remain ahead.

The Changing Channel: Why Channel Sales Are Security Focused in 2021

Panelists: Soeren von Varchmin, Chairman of The Supervisory Board at CloudFest and NamesCon, Ben Gabler, Sectigo Consultant and Founder/CEO at Rocket.net, and Pinkard Brand, Senior VP Marketing & Business Development at iQ Global AS

About:Cybersecurity market growth is driven by the rising adoption of e-commerce online platforms and the emergence of disruptive technologies. However, lack of resources, including time, solution efficiencies, and the ability to remove sales distractions, pose significant challenges to scaling revenue in today's market. One of the most dramatic shifts in 2020 was around increases in spending on digital infrastructure and the tools necessary to secure it.

Securing websites, connected devices, applications and digital identities is more important than ever. The tools that help you do that are changing, along with the market opportunities that enable you to offer such tools to your customers. Learn what you need to know about new security product deployments, innovations in CDN and more in this expert panel.

To register for a free ticket or learn more about CloudFest visit https://sectigo.com/sectigo-at-cloudfest-2021.

About SectigoSectigo is a global cybersecurity provider of digital identity solutions, including TLS / SSL certificates, DevOps, IoT, and enterprise-grade PKI management, as well as multi-layered web security. As a leading Certificate Authority (CA) with more than 700,000 customers and over 20 years of online trust experience, Sectigo partners with organizations of all sizes to deliver automated public and private PKI solutions to secure web servers and user access, connected devices, and applications. Recognized for its award-winning innovations and best-in-class global customer support, Sectigo has the proven performance needed to secure the digital landscape of today and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.sectigo.com and follow @SectigoHQ.

