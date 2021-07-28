Sectigo CEO Bill Holtz Named A Top 25 Cybersecurity Executive Of 2021 By The Software Report

ROSELAND, N.J., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sectigo ®, a global provider of digital certificates and automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions, today announced that its CEO and President Bill Holtz has been named as one of the Top 25 Cybersecurity Executives of 2021 by The Software Report. Holtz joins a notable list of cybersecurity executives known for their deep knowledge and expertise, tenacious management skills and noteworthy professional accomplishments.

"In the rapidly evolving cybersecurity industry, Sectigo is focused on rethinking norms and advancing innovative solutions to secure new, and emerging threats businesses and consumers face in today's digital landscape," said Holtz. "I am humbled and honored to be recognized among my peers with this award as unprecedented challenges continue to emerge within the space."

Under Holtz's leadership since 2017, Sectigo's successes have been numerous as the company continues to fuel its innovation and go-to-market expansion, including:

Successfully rebranding as Sectigo nearly three years ago and quickly building a leading global brand

Expanding product and services from TLS/SSL certificates to include industry-leading offerings for automated certificate lifecycle management, DevOps, IoT and private PKI, as well as multi-layered web security

Growing its employee base to more than 425 professionals across the company

Expanding globally and scaling the business, surpassing 700,000 customers and 1,200 partners

Continuing its M&A strategy with five acquisitions completed during the past three years, including IconLabs, CodeGuard, SSL247, Xolphin, and SiteLock

The Software Report is a market research firm that reports on market developments, corporate actions, investment activity, and executive insights related to the software industry. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers, and media professionals highly knowledgeable on software and the various companies, executives and investors that make up the sector.

For a full list of 2021 winners, visit www.thesoftwarereport.com/the-top-25-cybersecurity-ceos-of-2021/.

About SectigoSectigo is a global cybersecurity provider of digital identity solutions, including TLS / SSL certificates, DevOps, IoT, and enterprise-grade PKI management, as well as multi-layered web security. As a leading Certificate Authority (CA) with more than 700,000 customers and over 20 years of online trust experience, Sectigo partners with organizations of all sizes to deliver automated public and private PKI solutions to secure web servers and user access, connected devices, and applications. Recognized for its award-winning innovations and best-in-class global customer support, Sectigo has the proven performance needed to secure the digital landscape of today and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.sectigo.com and follow @SectigoHQ.

