Secretary Dr. Ben Carson Visits Goya Foods In Recognition Of The Company's Commitment To Community

BROOKSHIRE, Texas, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goya Foods Texas welcomed Dr. Ben Carson, founder of the American Cornerstone Institute (ACI) to its Brookshire, Texas manufacturing and distribution facility.

Dr. Carson's American Cornerstone Institute bases its foundation on the cornerstones of FAITH, LIBERTY, COMMUNITY and LIFE.

Bob Unanue, CEO of Goya Foods and Trustee of ACI stated: "I am honored to serve The Institute and its founder, Dr. Ben Carson." He added: "Dr. Carson has achieved so much in his incredible life and career, yet I believe his greatest work lies ahead in making the four Cornerstones the foundations for our Country and society."

" Bob Unanue is a man of great character and integrity and his leadership qualities are apparent not only in the way he runs Goya but also in how he cares deeply for his fellow man and community. The American Cornerstone Institute is proud to partner with him as we try to unify our nation through the cornerstones of faith, liberty, community, and life," said former Secretary of HUD, Dr. Ben Carson.

ACI's four cornerstones aligns with the beliefs of Goya Gives and many of the organizations the company supports. Goya Gives is a global program committed to supporting the overall well-being of communities throughout the country and around the globe.

Goya has always worked with organizations like Eyes on Me, a local non-profit in Brookshire, Texas that mentors and serves at-risk youth and their families. Through the Goya Gives program, Goya has supported the mission of Eyes on Me, which is to see communities and neighborhoods that are statistically low-income, high crime, over-looked, and under-served transformed and strengthened.

About Goya Foods Founded in 1936, Goya Foods, Inc. is America's largest Hispanic-owned food company, and has established itself as the leader in Latin American food and condiments. Goya manufactures, packages, and distributes over 2,500 high-quality food products from Spain, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central, and South America. Goya products have their roots in the culinary traditions of Hispanic communities around the world. The combination of authentic ingredients, robust seasonings, and convenient preparation makes Goya products ideal for every taste and every table. For more information on Goya Foods, please visit www.goya.com.

