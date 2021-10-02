Secret Strongnode.io $SNE Goes Public As Top Decentralized Edge Network Leveraging Blockchain

TOKYO, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- StrongNode.io, the Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) technology company and innovation lab, announces the launch of its Initial Decentralized Exchange Offering (IDO) for its $SNE token on the 6th of October. StrongNode, the next generation of edge networking leveraging blockchain technology, is pioneering a new paradigm in digital connectivity. Upon launch, StrongNode will be available on Polygon (formerly Matic) and eventually on Solana, Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Cardano, and Ethereum as it works to be "blockchain-agnostic." All these are designed to grow the ecosystem creating a "Network Effect" among node seeders, innovators, and enterprises.

Daniel Saito, CEO and co-founder of StrongNode.io, explains that he envisions a fair launch of the IDO for everyone. "From choosing the investors we partner with, to writing the whitepaper, to developing the technology that will power our token, the team is deciding on them wisely. The ideal situation is for our $SNE token to eventually provide the holders access to the tokens of other projects in development under our Innovation Lab," Saito said.

The StrongNode $SNE token sale is scheduled to launch on the 6th of October 2021 on Starter.xyz and BullPerks.com. The IDO begins at 15:00 p.m. UTC / 11:00 a.m. EST. StrongNode partnered with QUICKSWAP as its liquidity pool partner. The KYC process for the StrongNode IDO on Starter started on the 30th of September via Blockpass. Guidelines on how to participate in the StrongNode IDO via Starter.xyz can be found here.

Why choose $SNE token?

The $SNE token has value and various use cases within the StrongNode ecosystem. Mechanisms are in place to enhance the $SNE token adoption and token distribution. "We wanted to grow the digital footprint of our decentralized/distributed network and be able to get token distribution to as many wallets as possible which will help the value of the $SNE token in the long run," Daniel said.

StrongNode $SNE Token benefits for the whole ecosystem

Node Seeders or individuals are paid in $SNE tokens when they provide their spare computational resources such as their idle CPU/GPU cycles, bandwidth, and storage of their home and office digital devices.

Node Innovators can pay and get paid with $SNE tokens when they provide as well as use the network, respectively, for their compute-intensive activities like gaming.

Node Enterprises who want to use the latent compute resources for their big data processing jobs can pay in $SNE tokens and/or a combination with FIAT. When FIAT is used, the portion of that is used to buy back $SNE tokens for payout.

We incentivize $SNE token holders to HODL along with us to get the most yield. All employees and advisors of StrongNode are locked up with 4-year vesting options.

Tokenomics

Token Symbol: $SNE

Public Token Sale Start: October 6, 2021

Tokens for Public Sale: 200 million tokens at $0.0015 USD per token

per token Maximum Token Supply: 10 billion tokens

About STRONGNODE

StrongNode.io is an Infrastructure-as-a-Service technology company and innovation lab that powers companies globally through its next generation of edge networking by uniquely harvesting a trifecta of idle compute resources and leveraging new blockchain technologies. We are delivering an on-demand, secure, and scalable node technology that will fundamentally reshape the future of how increasingly valuable compute resources are accessed and monetized. We are pioneering a new paradigm in digital connectivity.

