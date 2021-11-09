Secoo Holding Limited Files Its Annual Report On Form 20-F For Fiscal Year 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Secoo Holding Limited ("Secoo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SECO), ‎Asia's leading online integrated upscale products and services platform, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the...

BEIJING, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Secoo Holding Limited ("Secoo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SECO), ‎Asia's leading online integrated upscale products and services platform, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on November 9, 2021. The annual report on Form 20-F, which contains the Company's audited consolidated financial statements, can be accessed on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.secoo.com.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to ir@secoo.com or the Company's Investor Relations Department at Secoo Holding Limited, Secoo Tower, Sanlitun Road A, No.3 Courtyard Building 2, Chaoyang District, Beijing 100027, the People's Republic of China.

About Secoo Holding Limited

Secoo Holding Limited ("Secoo") is Asia's leading online integrated upscale products and services platform. Secoo provides customers with a wide selection of authentic upscale products and lifestyle services on the Company's integrated online and offline shopping platform which consists of the Secoo.com website, mobile applications and offline experience centers, offering over 420,000 SKUs, covering over 3,800 global and domestic brands. Supported by the Company's proprietary database of upscale products, authentication procedures and brand cooperation, Secoo is able to ensure the authenticity and quality of every product offered on its platform.

For more information, please visit http://ir.secoo.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:Secoo Holding LimitedJingbo MaTel: +86 10 6588-0135E-mail: ir@secoo.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.Jenny CaiTel: +86 (10) 6508-0677E-mail: Secoo@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:The Piacente Group, Inc.Brandi PiacenteTel: +1-212-481-2050E-mail: Secoo@tpg-ir.com