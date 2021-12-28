Secoo Announces Board Changes

BEIJING, Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Secoo Holding Limited ("Secoo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SECO), Asia's leading online integrated upscale products and services platform, today announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has approved the appointment of Mr. Jianji Liu to the Board as an independent director and the resignation of each of Ms. Qi Zhu and Mr. Jian Wang from the post as a director of the Company, all effective December 28, 2021. Mr. Jianji Liu will also serve on the compensation committee as its chairman, the audit committee as its member and the nominating and corporate governance committee as its member, to replace Mr. Jian Wang's positions on these committees of the Board.

Mr. Jianji Liu has served as the general manager of Shenzhen Jinxin Guotou Fund Management Co., Ltd since January 2018. From January 2015 to January 2018, Mr. Liu served as the general manager of Wumart Commercial Finance Co., Ltd. Prior to that, he served as a deputy general manager of China State Construction Finance Co., Ltd. from December 2010 to January 2015. From April 2001 to December 2010, Mr. Jianji Liu worked at China Automotive Finance Co., Ltd. with his last position as a deputy general manager. Prior to that, he worked at COSCO Group Finance Co., Ltd. with his last position as the manager of the financial planning department. Mr. Liu received a bachelor's degree in finance from Zhengzhou University in June 1990 and a master's degree in finance and banking from Graduate School of Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in March 1998. Mr. Liu enrolled in Finance EMBA program at Tsinghua PBC School of Finance in September 2014.

"We thank each of Ms. Qi Zhu and Mr. Jian Wang for the contribution to our Board during their respective tenures," said Mr. Richard Rixue Li, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Secoo. "We are delighted and honored to welcome Mr. Jianji Liu to our Board. His wealth of experience spans over two decades in financial planning, asset management and strategic investment. I'm confident his broad-based expertise and strategic insights will add high value to our Board and our operations. We look forward to working with him as we further grow our business and maximize value for all Secoo stakeholders."

About Secoo Holding Limited

Secoo Holding Limited ("Secoo") is Asia's leading online integrated upscale products and services platform. Secoo provides customers a wide selection of authentic upscale products and lifestyle services on the Company's integrated online and offline shopping platform which consists of the Secoo.com website, mobile applications and offline experience centers, offering over 420,000 SKUs, covering over 3,800 global and domestic brands. Supported by the Company's proprietary database of upscale products, authentication procedures and brand cooperation, Secoo is able to ensure the authenticity and quality of every product offered on its platform.

For more information, please visit http://ir.secoo.com .

