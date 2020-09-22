Second Sight Medical Products Inc. Announces Resumption Of Its Early Feasibility Study Of The Orion® Cortical Visual Prosthesis At UCLA

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES), a developer, manufacturer and marketer of implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to create an artificial form of useful vision for blind individuals, today announced the resumption of its Early...

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES) - Get Report, a developer, manufacturer and marketer of implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to create an artificial form of useful vision for blind individuals, today announced the resumption of its Early Feasibility Study of the Orion ® Visual Cortical Prosthesis System ("Orion") at UCLA Medical Center ("UCLA"). The study, which includes four participants at UCLA and two participants at Baylor College of Medicine ("Baylor"), was paused for in-person visits following the guidelines for clinical trials at each institution in March 2020 due to COVID-19. Study visits have now been resumed; several UCLA participants are being examined this week, and Baylor is anticipated to resume its study soon.

The first human subject was implanted with Orion in January 2018. A total of six subjects have been implanted in the Orion Early Feasibility Study.

"We are delighted that the Early Feasibility Study has restarted. The study, like many such investigations, was suspended as medical centers focused attention and resources on their COVID-19 response and to protect the health of study participants. Our highest priority remains the health and safety of all of our study participants, and we look forward to continuing this important research. We remain committed to this innovative technology and believe that Orion has the potential to safely benefit blind individuals and help them to perform everyday tasks," stated Matt Pfeffer, Acting Chief Executive Officer.

Orion is a breakthrough technology intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to a wide range of causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury. Orion converts images captured by a miniature video camera mounted on glasses into a series of small electrical pulses transmitted wirelessly to electrodes implanted directly on the visual cortex of the individual subject's brain.

In June 2019, the study's principal investigators, Nader Pouratian, MD, Ph.D. of UCLA and Daniel Yoshor, MD of Baylor, presented 12-month results from the Early Feasibility Study at the World Society for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Annual Meeting in New York City. On both the primary and secondary outcome measures, latest results at 12 months have been positive.

Safe Harbor

About Second Sight Medical Products Inc.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (EYES) - Get Report develops, manufactures and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals. A recognized global leader in neuromodulation devices for blindness, the Company is committed to developing new technologies to treat the broadest population of sight-impaired individuals. The Company's headquarters are in Los Angeles, California. More information is available at https://secondsight.com.

About the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System

Leveraging Second Sight's 20 years of experience in neuromodulation for vision, the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System (Orion) is an implanted cortical stimulation device intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to a wide range of causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury. Orion is intended to convert images captured by a miniature video camera mounted on glasses into a series of small electrical pulses. The device is designed to bypass diseased or injured eye anatomy and to transmit these electrical pulses wirelessly to an array of electrodes implanted on the surface of the brain's visual cortex, where it is intended to provide the perception of patterns of light. A six-subject early feasibility study of the Orion is currently underway at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles and the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. No peer-reviewed data is available yet for the Orion system.

