Second Sight Medical Products Announces A New NIH Grant Supplement For Its Orion Study

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (EYES) - Get Report (the "Company" or "Second Sight"), a leading developer of implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to create an artificial form of useful vision for blind individuals, announces that the Company received a grant supplement from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to fund a qualitative study to gather critical insights into how profoundly blind people weigh the risks and benefits of visual neuroprostheses. The study will help the Company better understand acceptable risks, necessary benefits, and appropriate risk/benefit balance for visual cortical prostheses, from the perspective of the target population. The entirety of the $155,964 grant supplement will be provided to UCLA as a subcontractor to conduct the study. The grant supplement is related to the $6.4 million NIH grant for the Early Feasibility Clinical Trial of a Visual Cortical Prosthesis, grant UH3NS103442. Second Sight reported promising two-year data from the Orion trial on May 12, 2021.

About the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System

Leveraging Second Sight's 20 years of experience in neuromodulation for vision, the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System (Orion) is an implanted cortical stimulation device intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to a wide range of causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury. Orion is intended to convert images captured by a miniature video camera mounted on glasses into a series of small electrical pulses. The device is designed to bypass diseased or injured eye anatomy and to transmit these electrical pulses wirelessly to an array of electrodes implanted on the surface of the brain's visual cortex, where it is intended to provide the perception of patterns of light. A six-subject early feasibility study of the Orion is currently underway at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles and the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. No peer-reviewed data is available yet for the Orion system.

About Second Sight Medical Products, Inc.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (Nasdaq: EYES) develops implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals. A recognized global leader in neuromodulation devices for blindness, the Company is committed to developing new technologies to treat the broadest population of sight-impaired individuals. The Company's headquarters are in Los Angeles, California. More information is available at secondsight.com.

