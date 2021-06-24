Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff Addresses AJC Los Angeles Annual Meeting

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a wide-ranging "fireside chat" before American Jewish Committee (AJC) Los Angeles and national leadership, Douglas Emhoff discussed his history-making and evolving role as the nation's first Second Gentleman...

Emhoff addressed the recent surge in antisemitic incidents across America, including violent assaults on the streets of Los Angeles and New York. He declared his commitment to the well-being of the Jewish community and allied communities facing a rise in acts of hate and bigotry. And he reflected on several "firsts," including a virtual White House Passover Seder last April that drew an audience of thousands.

"We are grateful to the Second Gentleman for his unwavering commitment to the safety and security of the Jewish community," said AJC Los Angeles Director Richard Hirschhaut. "We are fortunate that Mr. Emhoff's lifelong pursuit of justice and fairness has led him to this unique position and high calling of public service."

Emhoff was the featured speaker for the Neil Sandberg Memorial Program, part of the AJC Los Angeles 76 th Kaufman Family Annual Meeting. Sandberg was the longtime AJC Los Angeles Director. Emhoff's remarks last evening came during a conversation with Scott Edelman, Immediate Past President of AJC Los Angeles, and a partner at the law firm of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher.

Watch the full 15-minute Emhoff-Edelman conversation here.

