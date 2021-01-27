Second Front Systems Extends Seed Round Funding To $8.1 Million To Provide Immediate Impact To National Security, Adds Investment By Pallas Ventures

As the U.S. national security community competes against near-peer adversaries for advanced technologies and technological superiority, Second Front creates tools to accelerate access, evaluation, and integration of emerging technologies

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Second Front Systems (2F), a public benefit software company that equips defense and national security professionals for long-term, continuous competition for access to emerging technologies, announced today an oversubscribed extension of $2.1 million to their original $6 million seed round led by ARTIS Ventures . In addition to all current investors 8VC , Kleiner Perkins , Gula Tech Adventures , and Abstract Ventures , this extension also includes a new investment from strategic partner Pallas Ventures .

The additional venture funding will be used to further expand the capabilities of Second Front's core software platform, Atlas Fulcrum, which has received a major contract award from the General Services Administration (GSA) and the Air Force's innovation arm AFWERX, in addition to supporting the development of additional products and growth activities.

"One of the key areas limiting the U.S. national security community is the speed and scale with which we can identify, test, acquire, and integrate emerging technology," said Richard Spencer, Pallas Ventures Managing Director, and former Secretary of the Navy. "Second Front's product-first approach to a highly bureaucratic and laborious process provides the Department of Defense and the U.S. Government with the critical tools needed to increase the speed and impact of investments in modernization and emerging technologies."

Using software network effects, Second Front works to bridge the gap between commercial technologies and warfighters, breaking down silos, connecting dispersed buying centers, and helping to accelerate technology discovery, assessment, and integration.

"There's a clear and present need for the U.S. to protect and promote emerging and critical technologies--like autonomy, cyber, biotech, and AI--in order to maintain a competitive advantage against near-peer competitors," said 2F Founder and CEO Peter Dixon. "At Second Front, we believe that defense acquisition professionals are at the center of the warfighting mission and are honored to leverage this opportunity to provide them tools that further their impact."

About Second Front Systems

Second Front Systems (2F) is a public benefit, venture-backed software company that equips defense and national security professionals for long-term, continuous competition for access to emerging technologies. Founded by two former Marines with firsthand experience of the dangers outdated technology poses in combat, 2F is fast-tracking government access to disruptive, commercially proven technology for national security missions. For more information, visit https://secondfront.com/

About Pallas Ventures

Pallas Ventures partners with innovative companies developing break-through technology with compelling national security applications. Pallas' investment arm enhances our advisory services and helps resource our clients.

With each investment, we provide immediate value - leveraging decades of experience garnered from both defense and corporate enterprises to provide strategic insight to our portfolio partners. Pallas Ventures will make equity investments in companies having promising technologies through cash purchase or in kind for services rendered.

Our network brings to bear invaluable experience at the highest levels of government and the U.S. military, offering the entrepreneurs we partner with a wealth of resources at a critical stage in the life of their companies. https://www.pallasadvisors.com/ventures

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/second-front-systems-extends-seed-round-funding-to-8-1-million-to-provide-immediate-impact-to-national-security-adds-investment-by-pallas-ventures-301216594.html

SOURCE Second Front Systems