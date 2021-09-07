Second Annual Thought Industries COGNITION Conference Unites Customer Education Leaders To Learn, Collaborate And Share Best Practices

BOSTON, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries , the world's #1 platform for customer learning management (CLM), will bring together leaders from across customer education for its second annual COGNITION conference, which will take place...

BOSTON, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries , the world's #1 platform for customer learning management (CLM), will bring together leaders from across customer education for its second annual COGNITION conference, which will take place virtually Sept. 21 - Sept. 23, 2021. B2B thought leaders, executives and customers will gather to share their experiences and insights for building customer-centric learning programs that drive business loyalty and revenue growth.

COGNITION 2021 comes at a critical time in the evolution of customer learning. Recent research found that customer education is a vital tool to retaining customers, but many organizations still don't know how to develop a profitable program. The conference will consist of three information-packed days with sessions featuring executives from leading software organizations including IBM, Hubspot and Oracle, as well as partners such as ServiceRocket and TSIA. In addition to keynotes and panel discussions, COGNITION will have hands-on workshops and networking opportunities, so customer education teams can problem solve and learn from each other.

"Companies are looking for new ways to assess and provide impactful learning experiences across mediums, roles and disciplines—especially given the growing recognition that customer learning efforts are critical to retaining customers and driving additional revenue," said Barry Kelly , chief executive officer, Thought Industries. "COGNITION will bring together leading voices on customer learning to explore why customer education is critical, especially in increasingly remote working and learning environments, and how to shape effective learning programs for business success."

The conference includes four tracks: the business of learning, design of learning, impact of learning and technology of learning. Sessions feature a diverse array of speakers and topics, including:

Registration is open now and the full agenda can be found here . You can also follow the conference live via Twitter , LinkedIn , and the Thought Industries blog . And follow #COGNITION2021 for more updates.

About Thought Industries

