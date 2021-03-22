Second Annual Encore RV Resorts WaterWise Campaign Culminates On World Water Day

CHICAGO, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Encore RV Resorts' WaterWise campaign, where guests at 70 Encore RV Resorts across the Sunbelt pledged to use less water in their daily lives, culminated on World Water Day today. The second annual campaign focused on "Valuing Water" and launched in January with guests automatically entered into the WaterWise Sweepstakes by taking the pledge. Five winners at each of the participating Encore resorts will win a Lifestraw® Go Stainless Steel water bottle with filter. The sweepstakes will conclude today with the drawing and announcement of the winners at each location.

WaterWise is an education campaign originated by Encore RV Resorts to bring awareness to the importance of water conservation and the steps Encore and its guests can take to make conscious efforts to save water. Promotional items for the WaterWise campaign, including calendars and posters, were made with recycled materials and utilized a waterless printing process. By selecting Lifestraw® water bottles as the prize to be distributed to the winners, Encore provided more than 300 children with clean water for a year.

Focused on enhancing sustainability across its operations, Encore is excited to have customers to join this effort by pledging to implementing best practices that benefit the environment.

"While our guests learn about the importance of valuing water over the course of their stay at one of our Encore resorts for the season, we hope they take the tips and become WaterWise all year long," said Pat Zamora, vice president of marketing for Encore RV Resorts. "Encore RV Resorts is committed to improving the environment and promoting sustainability, and the WaterWise campaign is an important part of our efforts."

Guests received beautiful full-color calendars featuring photos of Encore resorts and helpful tips to promote water conservation throughout the year. Guests also enjoyed a WaterWise-themed activities guide, complete with water-free recipe ideas.

