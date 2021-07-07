LAKE PLACID, N.Y., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A 37-acre lakefront property in New York's Adirondack region that has been searching for a buyer at a list price of $3.2 million will now be sold to the highest bidder at a live auction without reserve on Friday, July 16 th. Miami-based auction firm Platinum Luxury Auctions was retained by the property owner to manage the luxury auction sale in cooperation with listing agent Jodi Gunther of Adirondack Premier Properties, an affiliate brokerage of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. Affectionally named Paradise Peninsula by its owner, the property is located on Big Tupper Lake, just a short distance from the charming town of Tupper Lake in Franklin County, NY, and within a 25-30 minute drive of Saranac Lake and Lake Placid.

Secluded Camp with 4,000 ft of Lake Frontage in NY's Adirondacks Scheduled for Luxury Auction® July 16th

"Building on the success of three consecutive sales for significant lakefront camps in the Adirondack region, Platinum is excited to be working on its fourth luxury auction offering on Tupper Lake with the Adirondack Premier Properties team," stated Platinum's founder and president, Trayor Lesnock. The auction house sold two lakefront camps on Upper Saranac Lake - one in 2019 and another in 2020 - in addition to a camp on Upper St. Regis Lake in 2020. Paradise Peninsula marks the firm's first offering in the Tupper Lake market area.

"Tupper is more of a 'hidden gem' right now as compared to the other, more populated lakes in the region," Lesnock noted. "Only a select few folks have discovered it thus far, and much of the lake's shores are state owned or preserved, preventing excess development and ensuring privacy into the future." To be sure, Paradise Peninsula and a small handful of luxurious, multi-structure estates form a small residential enclave on the lake known as Grindstone Bay, which is surrounded by preserved/protected lands on each side.

The peninsular shape that forms some of the property's parcel (and inspired its name) affords more than 4,000 feet of lake frontage, or nearly ¾ of a mile. The property also includes two small, "private islands" located within a short swim of the shoreline - a truly unique amenity that is perfect for diving, sunbathing, camping and more.

While there are 37 total acres that comprise the property, approx. 14 acres (including the islands) are dry land, with the remainder being submerged/wetlands. Given the expansive vistas available throughout the property and it pedestrian-friendly topography, the owner developed gently winding paths on the grounds, complete with various "lookout" clearings and welcoming firepit stations.

Living structures were built with longevity in mind and "winterized" for year-round enjoyment. The main residence offers 5 beds and 3 baths, with 3,500 sf of living area on two upper levels. There is also a large basement and garage on the lowermost level that is perfect for a workshop or for conversion into a "man cave" or entertainment lounge. Adjacent to the main residence is a 2-bed guest cabin with sublime vistas of the lake and surrounding mountains, in addition to a 3-bay garage with oversized bay doors.

More information on the upcoming sale is available online at LakefrontLuxuryAuction.com, or by contacting Platinum's project manager for the sale, Aaron Carmody, at 800.997.4235. The property is available for previews by daily appointment through July 15, the day prior to the auction sale. Buyers must register to participate in the auction and are encouraged to call in advance to schedule appointments with Mr. Carmody.

