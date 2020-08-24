SeaWorld San Diego Introduces New, Limited Capacity Outdoor Experience - Zoo Days: Bayside BBQ & Brews

W ith enhanced health and safety measures, guests can safely roam the park's expansive grounds, enjoy amazing animal exhibits and presentations, and savor a limited-time food and beverage experience with all new BBQ and beer-infused menus throughout the...

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaWorld San Diego announced today the launch of a NEW park experience - Zoo Days: Bayside BBQ & Brews. This limited capacity, ticketed and reservation required experience will provide guests with the opportunity to not only delight their taste buds with an exciting variety of refreshing craft brews and mouthwatering BBQ, but also explore 40 acres of the park's expansive property to enjoy outdoor animal exhibits and fan-favorite marine life animal presentations with physical distancing measures in place.

Each ticket for this limited time experience includes park entry, access to all outdoor animal exhibits and presentations as well as a tasting lanyard to experience our chef created BBQ and paired craft beer offerings and select wines. The tasting lanyard will include six food or drink items (alcoholic or non-alcoholic) of each guest's choice to indulge in new offerings throughout the day, while exploring the vast park grounds. Additional lanyards will also be available for purchase.

Zoo Days: Bayside BBQ & Brews will run Fridays through Sundays, August 28-September 27, plus Labor Day, from 11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

In compliance with state safety guidelines for zoos, SeaWorld, a licensed, permitted and accredited zoo, will operate with enhanced health and safety protocols for cleaning and sanitizing, physical distancing, face covering requirements, and temperature screenings. In addition to enhancing the park's already strict health and safety measures, capacity will be significantly limited to create even more open space for a visit that provides ample opportunity to be physically distant. Date-specific tickets for this experience must be purchased online in advance to help manage capacity. The number of tickets available each day is limited and can be purchased starting Monday, August 24 at 9:00 A.M. PT.

Get Your Appetite Ready

Guests can embark on a food journey across the park's expansive grounds to enjoy an unbeatable mix of craft brews and delicious BBQ fare from limited-time, specialty menus designed by our talented culinary team.

With plenty of outdoor seating, parks guests are in for a treat with a wide variety of chef designed food items like specialty beer-infused BBQ Brisket Sliders, Shrimp Tacos, Grilled Fish, Impossible Burgers, German Bratwurst and more, that will surely delight palates.

To cool down after a fun-filled day, beer lovers can choose a cold brew from a new expansive, curated selection of craft beers, including many SoCal favorites, available throughout the park.

Learn About Fascinating Animals

Guests can safely roam SeaWorld's spacious park grounds to enjoy our incredible open-air, outdoor animal viewing exhibits with animals including Orcas, Bamboo Sharks, Stingrays, Sea Lions, Otters, Penguins, Dolphins (including Magellanic Penguins), Flamingos, and more!

They can also attend SeaWorld's world-famous Dolphin, Sea Lion and Orca Encounter live educational presentations with physically distant seating.

And for those guests who are excited about an even more interactive experience, they can purchase additional tickets for Dolphin Encounter (reservations required), Sea Lion Feeding, and Ray Feeding.

"We want to thank our guests for their continued patience and support, and are beyond excited to announce the launch of this unique zoo experience, in a limited capacity format, as we safely welcome everyone back to the park for Zoo Days: Bayside BBQ & Brews," said Marilyn Hannes, president of SeaWorld San Diego. "We have enhanced our already strict health and safety measures to implement best practices in health and safety protocols that will promote an outdoor experience for families and friends that is fun, memorable and safe."

SeaWorld San Diego has launched a new safety website with detailed information about the measures that guests can expect when they arrive at the park, including key operational changes. Specific information can be found by visiting seaworldsandiego.com/safety.

All guests, including Fun Card holders and Pass Members must purchase a date-specific ticket online to this limited time experience. Each ticket for this experience includes park entry, animal presentations and outdoor exhibits as well as a tasting lanyard to experience our chef created BBQ and paired craft beer offerings. Tickets are available for $74.99 for adults and $64.99 for children (ages 3-9).

Pass Members and Fun Card Holders may purchase online and make a reservation for over 50% OFF at the special price of $30 for adults and $20 for children (ages 3-9).

As reservations will be limited to this experience, guests are strongly encouraged to purchase their tickets starting Monday, August 24 at 9:00 A.M. PT. Please visit seaworldsandiego.com/tickets for more details.

Guests can receive the latest information on hours of operation for SeaWorld San Diego by visiting, www.seaworldsandiego.com or https://www.facebook.com/seaworldsandiego.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS) - Get Report is a leading theme park and entertainment company providing experiences that matter, and inspiring guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world. The Company is one of the world's foremost zoological organizations and a global leader in animal welfare, training, husbandry and veterinary care. The Company collectively cares for one of the largest zoological collections in the world and has helped lead advances in the care of animals. The Company also rescues and rehabilitates marine and terrestrial animals that are ill, injured, orphaned or abandoned, with the goal of returning them to the wild. The SeaWorld ® rescue team has helped more than 37,000 animals in need over the Company's history. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. owns or licenses a portfolio of recognized brands including SeaWorld ®, Busch Gardens ®, Aquatica ®, Sesame Place ® and Sea Rescue ®. Over its more than 60-year history, the Company has built a diversified portfolio of 12 destination and regional theme parks that are grouped in key markets across the United States, many of which showcase its one-of-a-kind zoological collection. The Company's theme parks feature a diverse array of rides, shows and other attractions with broad demographic appeal which deliver memorable experiences and a strong value proposition for its guests.

