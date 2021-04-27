SeaWorld Parks Offer FREE Admission For U.S. Military Members, Veterans And Their Families For Safe, Memorable Fun

ORLANDO, Fla., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today through June 27, SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment is offering free admission for U.S. military veterans and their families to its SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Antonio, and SeaWorld San Diego parks. Since its launch in 2005, more than 10 million guests - active-duty military members, veterans, and their families - have enjoyed the company's parks for free through the Waves of Honor program. Park Ambassadors are honored to welcome America's heroes to enjoy thrilling attractions and amazing animal exhibits with detailed health and safety measures in place, including limited capacity, physical distancing, enhanced cleaning and sanitization, temperature checks, and face covering requirements.

U.S. military veterans and retirees must register their complimentary single-day ticket(s) for themselves and up to three dependents online at www.WavesofHonor.com before May 16. After registering, all tickets must be redeemed by June 27. As an added thank you, veterans and active military service members can also purchase up to six additional tickets at 50% off. Service members and their direct dependents must have a valid active military ID to participate. This offer is part of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment's longstanding Waves of Honor program, which salutes active-duty military members, veterans, and their families by offering special pricing and promotions throughout the year.

"Following a challenging year, it's a true privilege to honor the brave men and women who serve and sacrifice so much for our country," said Marc Swanson, interim chief executive officer of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment. "We are honored to continue this longstanding tradition as a small gesture of the deep gratitude we owe all those who serve and offer their families the chance to make unforgettable memories."

Waves of Honor additionally provides any U.S. active-duty military, activated or drilling reservist, or National Guardsman one complimentary admission for themselves and up to three dependents per year to SeaWorld. Additional discounts and offers are available for active military and veterans through MWR and ITT offices on U.S. military bases and online at www.WavesofHonor.com. These offers are available year-round and may differ by park.

Health & SafetySeaWorld Parks & Entertainment is committed to the health and safety of its guests, employees, and the animals in its care. The parks have worked diligently with state and local health officials, outside consultants and attraction industry leaders to enhance its already strict health, safety, and cleanliness standards. These protocols and guidelines will be modified based on evolving industry standards and methodologies, public health, and governmental directives, and advancing scientific knowledge on the transmissibility of COVID-19. The company is excited to continue to provide guests with fun, inspiring, and memorable experiences, while addressing important health and safety needs during this time. For detailed information about the measures that guests can expect when visiting the parks, including key operational changes, visit www.seaworldentertainment.com/park-reopening-and-safety/.

About SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Inc. SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment™ is a leading theme park and entertainment company providing experiences that matter and inspiring guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world. The company is one of the world's foremost zoological organizations and a global leader in animal welfare, behavioral training, husbandry and veterinary care. The company collectively cares for what it believes is one of the largest zoological collections in the world and has helped lead advances in the care of animals. The company also rescues and rehabilitates marine and terrestrial animals that are ill, injured, orphaned or abandoned, with the goal of returning them to the wild. The SeaWorld® rescue team has helped more than 38,000 animals in need over the last 50 years.

SeaWorld owns or licenses a portfolio of recognized brands including SeaWorld®, Busch Gardens® and Sea Rescue®. Over the company's more than 50-year history, it has built a diversified portfolio of 12 destination and regional theme parks that are grouped in key markets across the United States. Many of the parks showcase its one-of-a-kind zoological collection and all of the parks feature a diverse array of thrill and family rides, shows, educational demonstrations and/or other attractions with broad demographic appeal which deliver memorable experiences and a strong value proposition for guests.

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment is a wholly owned subsidiary of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS), a publicly traded company. Visit www.seaworldentertainment.com for more.

CONTACT: Lori Cherry, lori.cherry@seaworld.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seaworld-parks-offer-free-admission-for-us-military-members-veterans-and-their-families-for-safe-memorable-fun-301278243.html

SOURCE SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment