SeaWorld Orlando Announces New Rollercoaster, Ice Breaker, To Open In February Of 2022

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaWorld Orlando, voted the best amusement park in the country by USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice poll is announcing that its coolest new coaster, Ice Breaker is opening in February of 2022. Named after the icy Arctic summits, Ice Breaker will feature four launches, both backwards and forwards, culminating in a reverse launch into the steepest beyond vertical drop in Florida — a 93-foot-tall spike with 100-degree angle. With its 48-inch height requirement, adventure seekers of all ages will enjoy the thrills and chills of Ice Breaker.

"We recognize there was a lot of anticipation and excitement for this new ride, and then due to the unprecedented challenges of the last two years, the opening was delayed," said park President Kyle Miller, "We apologize for this delay and thank our fans for their patience. We know that they are going to love this one-of-a-kind thrill ride which complements our existing exhilarating ride portfolio perfectly. We are excited to finally be able to confirm Ice Breaker opening in February 2022."

The opening of Ice Breaker is the perfect addition to SeaWorld's ever-growing ride portfolio. From the roller coaster thrills of Manta, Kraken, and Mako, voted number one coaster in the country by USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice poll, to the water rapids of Infinity Falls and the flume fun of Journey to Atlantis, Ice Breaker joins the park's famed attractions as a must-do experience for thrill seeker everywhere.

For more information, park hours and to purchase tickets, visit SeaWorldOrlando.com. All ticket purchases help to fund wildlife rescue and rehabilitation efforts, habitat protections, and ocean health initiatives. Follow SeaWorld Orlando on Facebook and Instagram for the latest park updates and information.

THE BEST WAY TO PLAY - Buy a new 2022 SeaWorld Fun Card, get 2021 FREE!

One of the best ways to experience Ice Breaker is with a 2022 Fun Card. For the best value, visit again and again with a 2022 SeaWorld Fun Card and get the rest of 2021 for FREE! This incredible deal offers more than four bonus months when you buy now, for only $118.99 for a limited time*.

For access with more benefits and low monthly payments starting at $12 per month, guests can also upgrade to a Bronze, Silver, Gold, or Platinum Annual Pass to enjoy the perks they want most. Annual Pass Members* receive 12 months of visits with incredible benefits including exclusive ride opportunities, FREE parking, up to 6 free guest tickets, savings on merchandise, and more! Annual Pass Members also get special discounts for the best deals on Howl-O-Scream.

The safety of our guests, Ambassadors and animals in our care remains our top priority. Consistent with CDC guidance, we recommend that our guests wear face coverings while indoors.

*Some restrictions and blockout dates apply

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS) - Get Report is a leading theme park and entertainment company providing experiences that matter, and inspiring guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world. The Company is one of the world's foremost zoological organizations and a global leader in animal welfare, training, husbandry and veterinary care. The Company collectively cares for one of the largest zoological collections in the world and has helped lead advances in the care of animals. The Company also rescues and rehabilitates marine and terrestrial animals that are ill, injured, orphaned or abandoned, with the goal of returning them to the wild. The SeaWorld ® rescue team has helped more than 39,000 animals in need over the last 55 years. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. owns or licenses a portfolio of recognized brands including SeaWorld, Busch Gardens ®, Aquatica ®, Sesame Place ® and Sea Rescue ®. Over its more than 55-year history, the Company has built a diversified portfolio of 12 destination and regional theme parks that are grouped in key markets across the United States, many of which showcase its one-of-a-kind zoological collection. The Company's theme parks feature a diverse array of rides, shows and other attractions with broad demographic appeal which deliver memorable experiences and a strong value proposition for its guests.

Media Contact: SWO.PR@SeaWorld.com407-363-2280

Download high res images here: https://seaworldparks.box.com/s/qbz3q5xnwlljf01k6mu2d6lkkvwzi2ec

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seaworld-orlando-announces-new-rollercoaster-ice-breaker-to-open-in-february-of-2022-301360622.html

SOURCE SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment