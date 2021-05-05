Seattle Paramedics Left Special Needs Teen To Die In Chop Zone, Claims Filed By The Estate

SEATTLE, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Notice of Claims were filed today by Evan M. Oshan of Oshan & Associates, P.C. (Oshan Law) on behalf of the personal representative for the Lorenzo Anderson Estate.

The claims outline various duties breached by government officials. The inactions by the defendants were directly responsible for the death of Lorenzo Anderson.

Lorenzo Anderson, 19, was shot several times on June 20, 2020 right outside of the city's Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP ZONE) area - a seven block zone that sprung due to Black Lives Matter protests after the murder of George Floyd.

New facts establish that the defendants breached their duty of reasonable care to protect Lorenzo, resulting in his wrongful death. Facts include but is not limited to data detailing how Seattle Emergency Medical Service personnel and Seattle Police officers were minutes if not seconds away from Lorenzo when 911 calls began coming in and according to Oshan "failed to maintain their duties as public servants and render aid as Lorenzo Anderson bled to death from gunshot wounds".

911 calls came in at 2:19 a.m. The fire department would not respond without police clearance- police clearance was not given. The police finally arrived at the CHOP zone not even at the location of the shooting at 2:39 a.m. Ultimately Lorenzo was transported by civilians to Harbor View Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 2:45 a.m.

Oshan believes: "The people and institutions we entrust to protect public safety must not be rewarded for their incompetence, indifference and inaction leading to the wrongful death of citizens. They need to be held accountable for their contemptible conduct that encouraged lawlessness to reign. Justice will reign and the negligent governmental actions will be held accountable."

Oshan goes on to assert, "I look forward to the discovery process and the trial when truth will ultimately be solidified." I firmly believe in our jury system and am confident that the people will decide what justice looks like." Individuals and the government will not hide behind governmental immunity and will be held accountable". Oshan further asserts, "if through the discovery process it is determined any of the negligent acts were intentional then those actions will also be appropriately through the legal system."

An autopsy revealed that Anderson was shot several times however none of the shots were fatal or hit major organs, according to the claims and Evan Oshan, the attorney representing Anderson's estate.

Oshan alleges in the claims the Seattle Police Department, Seattle Emergency Medical Services, Mayor Jenny Durkin, the Seattle City Council and the state of Washington were negligent and "breached the duty of reasonable care" owed to Anderson and caused a death "Lorenzo Andersons death was both preventable and predictable".

