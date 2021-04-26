Seasons Of Seven Virtual School Announces A Full K-12 Class Offering

SURPRISE, Ariz., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seasons of Seven Virtual School will begin offering a full track of high school classes starting with the 2021-22 school year. The school is working to meet the growing demand from parents looking for an alternative educational model. Enrichment classes are also available in music, handwork, French, ASL and eurythmy.

"We are so honored to be able to bring our model to the world and expand to the high school level. In the past, so many families wanting a Waldorf inspired education were challenged by high costs, school locations or program availability. For the first time, a Waldorf - Inspired education is now accessible to all," says Melanie Novakovitch, Director of School Operations.

The virtual school uses a hybrid method combining teacher mentoring and Zoom classes for community and interaction. Parents will still be considered as homeschoolers as per government requirements, but will have hand in hand support from a teacher.

Work on the new offerings came near the end of its successful inaugural year which brought teachers together with more than 400 students from around the world.

Seasons of Seven's next school year being September 7 with registrations well under way.

A link to a virtual high school open house on April 30 at 5 p.m. Pacific can be found here: https://www.seasonsofseven.com/Highschool

About Seasons of Seven Virtual School:

Seasons of Seven Virtual School arose from the desire to give displaced Waldorf-inspired teachers a living wage. They faced closed schools, lost jobs and a growing uncertainty as to what was to come. In addition, students were also displaced and put in an unpredictable situation. While independently homeschooling is an option for some families, it is not a possible reality for others.

We have more information on our F.A.Q. at https://www.seasonsofseven.com/f-a-q-contact-us .

Seasons of Seven Virtual School's parent company is Waldorf Essentials, a provider of Waldorf-inspired homeschool curriculum, coaching and support for the past 15 years. More information about Waldorf Essentials can be found at https://www.waldorfessentials.com .

Contact: Melanie Novakovitch 308420@email4pr.com 208-403-5616

