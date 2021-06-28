Seasoned Real Estate Marketing Veteran Betty Harbourt Joins Prospect Real Estate Development Group

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Betty Molloy Harbourt, a 25-year veteran of the real estate industry, has joined Prospect Real Estate Development Group (Prospect) as Senior Vice President of Development Services. She serves as liaison for Prospect's portfolio of $1.6 billion in completed and in-progress projects throughout the United States, working with private equity investors, REITs, and family offices to deliver high investment returns.

"Betty is an expert in real estate and just the kind of industry powerhouse that can continue Prospect's exponential growth," said Richard G. Zahn Sr., Chairman of BCC Construction and Prospect, a fast-growing, vertically integrated development group executing multifamily and commercial developments nationwide. "Clients and partners trust our team to deliver quality projects with exceptional returns. It's top talent like Betty that allows us to make that happen. We're proud to have her on the team."

Since joining Prospect in February, Harbourt has overseen the successful sales efforts at Palma Sola Bay Club, a Bradenton, Florida, waterfront condominium development owned by Prospect. Leveraging availability and demand in a COVID-influenced market, Harbourt designed a sales strategy that resulted in a record sellout of all remaining inventory, including the pre-sale of 36 units under construction set to deliver next summer.

"Prospect is one of the most exciting companies in real estate development today, with an ambitious, experienced, and forward-thinking team," Harbourt said. "I look forward to continuing our national growth, bringing Prospect's trademark quality and integrity to every project."

In addition to working with clients and partners, Harbourt directs all branding and marketing initiatives for Prospect-owned businesses, including BCC Construction, PCDG Construction, ZHT Aviation, and National Supply. She brings to the team extensive experience in leasing and marketing in residential real estate, developing and implementing successful sales and marketing plans - from launch to sellout - for more than 100 condominium and multifamily communities nationally. Prior to joining Prospect, Harbourt was Executive Vice President of Marketing Directors Southeast and Executive Vice President Marketing at Douglas Elliman, Texas.

Prospect Real Estate Development Group is a national real estate investment and development corporation with more than 25 years of experience acquiring, building, and developing projects across the country. Led by Zahn and his wife, President & CEO Michele Zahn, the company is based in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, with offices in Salt Lake City and Charlotte, North Carolina.

ABOUT PROSPECT REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT GROUPProspect Real Estate Development Group (Prospect) is a diversified, vertically integrated, family-owned real estate investment and development corporation. They acquire, construct, and develop residential real estate throughout the United States. Prospect owns and operates businesses including new residential and commercial construction (BCC); renovation (PCDG); site development (DEVCON); MEP, concrete, framing (DEVCON MEP); purchasing (NationalSupply); and aviation (ZHT Aviation) that operate collectively or independently for their development projects coast to coast.

