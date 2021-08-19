Seasoned Public Safety PMCM Firm, Griffin Structures, Set To Manage The Manhattan Beach Fire Station No.2 Replacement Project

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An experienced PMCM firm for California cities, counties, and various public and private Clients, the Griffin Structures team offers programming, design management, and construction management throughout Northern and Southern California.

Griffin Structures has recently been selected to provide construction management and project inspection for the Manhattan Beach Fire Station No.2. "This project serves as a testament to our Griffin Structures Strategic Services department," says Dustin Alamo, Vice President. "This project is five years in the making, with our early analysis for the city in 2016 and then again in 2017."

The existing Fire Station No.2 will be demolished and replaced with a new two-story fire station, boasting a modern design with a sloped flat roof, stone veneer, and concrete roof tile. The Fire Department will benefit from a state-of-the-art apparatus bay, six crew dormitories, a dining and exercise room, modern locker space, laundry rooms, medical storage, associated office space, and workshops.

As the city embarks on this exciting project, they are currently evaluating current options for maintaining operations of the existing station - whether by housing all operations at Fire Station No.1 or constructing a temporary fire station half a mile from the new facility. Griffin is assisting the city to determine the most cost-effective, time-saving solution.

Griffin Structures has completed and is currently leading the development of several fire stations throughout California, including the Orange Fire Station No.1. This 29,000 SF $25.3 million station will serve the Old Towne section of Orange, calling for unique design and coordination with the community. Griffin also led the successful delivery of the recently completed Cathedral City Fire Station No.411, the Buena Park Fire Station No.61 and the Tustin Fire Station No.37.

ABOUT GRIFFIN STRUCTURES

Griffin celebrates its 40th year of providing award-winning Program and Construction Management services with over 350 projects completed throughout California. The diverse and experienced team at Griffin Structures shares a long history of successful project delivery for virtually every project type. Moreover, Griffin has recently released its newest VirtualPMCM platform to provide cutting-edge services for clients in every location. For more detailed information about the Griffin Structures team and career opportunities, visit www.griffinstructures.com.

