Season 3 Of CTV's Hit Original Comedy JANN Premieres Sept. 20

- Michael Bublé, Tegan and Sara, and Bif Naked guest star in Season 3 -

Key Tags: @ CTV_PR , @TheLede_CA , @CTV , @JannArden, #JANNonCTV

To tweet this release: thelede.ca/PPrvh1

TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - A heartwarming comedy about fame, fortune, and a diva in denial, CTV Original comedy series JANN returns for its third season Mondaysat 8 p.m. ET/PT on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app, beginning Sept. 20. Set and filmed in Calgary and featuring co-creator and star Jann Arden as a fictionalized version of herself, Season 3 consists of eight half-hour episodes.

A star that's fading and a family in need of help, Season 3 of JANN is a period of new beginnings as Jann (Arden) takes her life, career, and relationships into her own hands - but will the same old antics ensue? After months without a manager and letting everything in her life (including paying the power bill) slide, she hires a personal assistant, commits to making a new album from the heart, and after her girlfriend refused her marriage proposal, starts dating someone new…a younger man.

Confirmed to guest star on the series' third season is Grammy ® Award-winning Canadian singer-songwriter Michael Bublé as himself. Season 3 also features cameos from JUNO Award-winning Canadian indie pop band Tegan and Sara and Canadian singer-songwriter Bif Naked.

As previously announced, joining the cast of JANNin leading roles this season are Canadian actors Tenaj Williams (BIG SKY, WYNONNA EARP) and Charlie Kerr (SUPERNATURAL, THE MAGICIANS). Williams stars as Trey, Jann's new personal assistant; while Kerr plays Nate, who finds himself in a love triangle with Jann and her ex-girlfriend Cynthia.

Also returning alongside Arden this season are Zoie Palmer (PURE, Spiral) as Jann's sister Max; Deborah Grover ( My Next Door Nightmare, THE SURREALTOR, GOODWITCH) as Jann's mom Nora; Patrick Gilmore (Travelers; You, Me, Her) as Jann's brother-in-law Dave; Elena Juatco ( Escape the Field, SCHITT'S CREEK) as Jann's fired manager Cale; Jason Blicker (UMBRELLA ACADEMY, Finding Hannah) as Jann's former manager Todd; Sharon Taylor (BIG SKY, Bad Blood) as Jann's ex-girlfriend Cynthia; Alexa Rose Steele ( Friends Who Kill, Vicious Fun) as Jann's eldest niece Charley; Ceilidh MacDonald as Jann's niece Sam; and Keaira Pliva as Jann's niece Frankie.

To view full press release, click here.

SOURCE CTV