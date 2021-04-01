Season 2 Of The Idealcast Podcast With Gene Kim Premiering

PORTLAND, Ore., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IT Revolution, an independent publisher and events organizer, is premiering Season 2 of The Idealcast ( https://itrevolution.com/the-idealcast-podcast/ ), a podcast hosted by Gene Kim, multiple award-winning CTO, researcher, and bestselling author.

Gene Kim is back with all new guests in Season 2 of The Idealcast, interviewing leading thinkers and doers to learn how large, complex organizations can use technology to win big in unexpected ways. Find out how US Navy Admirals and renowned sociologists have inspired the best technologically performing enterprise businesses in the world in these all new episodes.

Quote from Gene Kim:

"When I started this podcast, my intention was to further learn from the people I admire most within the DevOps Enterprise community. Season 2 is going to be incredible because it will also include notable guests from outside this community whose work has been instrumental in changing how organizations compete and win, including Dr. Ron Westrum, Admiral John Richardson, and Gail Murphy."

What is The Idealcast?On The Idealcast, Gene Kim hosts technology and business leaders to have conversations about the important ideas changing how organizations compete and win. Listeners will hear insights and gain solutions to help their enterprises thrive in an evolving business world.

About the HostGene Kim is a Wall Street Journal bestselling author, researcher, and multiple award-winning CTO. He has been studying high-performing technology organizations since 1999 and was the founder and CTO of Tripwire for 13 years. He is the author of six books, The Unicorn Project (2019), and co-author of the Shingo Publication Award winning Accelerate (2018), The DevOps Handbook (2016), and The Phoenix Project (2013). Since 2014, he has been the founder and organizer of DevOps Enterprise Summit, studying the technology transformations of large, complex organizations.

In 2007, ComputerWorld added Gene to the "40 Innovative IT People to Watch Under the Age of 40" list, and he was named a Computer Science Outstanding Alumnus by Purdue University for achievement and leadership in the profession.

About IT RevolutionIT Revolution ( https://itrevolution.com/ ) hosts the industry-leading DevOps Enterprise Summit, and publishes award winning and bestselling technology leadership books, including The Phoenix Project. Our goal is to elevate the state of technology work, quantify the economic and human costs associated with suboptimal IT performance, and to improve the lives of technology professionals.

Contact: Alex Broderick-ForsterIT Revolution413-464-2176 alexb@itrevolution.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/season-2-of-the-idealcast-podcast-with-gene-kim-premiering-301260935.html

SOURCE IT Revolution