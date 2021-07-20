Seascape Network And Binance NFT Release Exclusive Zombie Mystery Box NFTs

SINGAPORE, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading DeFi and NFT gaming platform Seascape Network is working with Binance NFT, enabling the integration of BSC for exclusive NFTs from their upcoming Zombie game series on the brand new Binance NFT Marketplace.

Binance NFT Mystery Boxes

The limited edition zombie slayer character Wichita will be exclusively available only through Binance NFT patented Mystery Boxes and will be available in 5 qualities. Higher quality NFTs are extremely rare and bring players higher rewards when using them in Seascape's upcoming 5th game. With a finite number of the rare NFTs minted, serious players are encouraged to try and acquire them via the NFT Mystery Boxes to start staking them for competitive rewards.

Seascape Tops DeFi Games Category

This news comes after a series of high points for the growing gaming network this summer. All of its DeFi games earned top 10 spots in BSC's DeFi games category, and their original NFTs Scapes were Number 1 on the NFT marketplace Treasureland for almost the entire month of June 2021.

They were listed on the Crypto world's most highly rated Ethereum-based DEX, SushiSwap and released a fourth NFT-based DeFi game. Binance NFT Mystery Boxes offer a crowning achievement on a stellar month for the growing network.

Seascape Zombie NFTs

Seascape believes that the future of NFTs in games must be about creating value for their owners. So, instead of purchasing an NFT for market price and using it to accomplish non-incentivized in-game tasks (such as leveling up a character), Seascape NFTs spend their entire life cycle offering opportunities to increase earnings for its holder. Right now the Seascape Zombie NFTs are very competitively priced, at under £20 BUSD.

Seascape NFTs have varying dimensions, such as character, quality, and generation, which affect the ways by which the user can employ them toward the pursuit of profit. Wichita NFTs will come in five qualities: Common, Special, Rare, Epic, & Legendary. Players will have the opportunity to stake their Scapes in Seascape's zombie-themed DeFi game in exchange for in-game rewards.

These bat-swinging NFTs will be making their way to Binance NFT Marketplace soon, and will be ready to tell more Tales from the Crypt-o-currency! Those interested can stay up to date through the official Seascape Twitter account.

About Binance NFT Marketplace

Binance NFT Marketplace offers an open market for artists, creators, crypto enthusiasts, NFT collectors and creative fans around the world with the best liquidity and minimal fees. Consisting of three categories, Premium Events, Mystery Box and a trading Marketplace, Binance NFT features valuable collectibles and an easily accessible trading market for all of its users. Content creators and artists who wish to collaborate can contact Binance through their NFT email address linked below

Binance Links NFT Marketplace | Binance NFT email

Seascape Socials Twitter Discord | Telegram | Games

Media Contact DetailsContact Name: Kerel Verwaerde Contact Email: info@seascape.network

Seascape is the source of this content. This Press Release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

