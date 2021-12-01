Searching For A San Jose Painter? Gruber Painting Should Be On The Top Of Your List

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Joel Gruber, Founder of the San Jose painter company Gruber Painting, is pleased to announce that his company is serving residential and commercial customers throughout the entire region, including Silicon Valley, Santa Clara County, San Mateo County and parts of Alameda County.

"Since we opened in 2009, our professionalism, attention to detail, and great results have made our San Jose painting company the choice for residential, commercial, and even industrial jobs," Gruber said.

"We take great pride in being respectful of our customers' property, time, schedule, privacy, and security, so we work hard to make sure our work areas stay neat and tidy from minute one to job done."

Some of the San Jose painters services Gruber Painting offers include: cabinet painting, refinishing, refurbishment, and replacement; custom shutters; deck staining; drywall repair; popcorn ceiling removal, and more.

About Gruber Painting:

Gruber Painting was established in April of 2009. They offer Interior and Exterior Paint Services, Interior Redecorations, and Minor Restoration Service in the Silicon Valley. Serving San Mateo and Santa Clara Counties plus parts of Alameda County, Gruber Painting treats each client's home or office even better than they would their own, from Day One to Job Done. For more information, please visit https://www.gruberpainting.com/.

Gruber Painting 61 Bonaventura Dr. San Jose, CA 95134650-417-5323

