Search Nurture Announces Instacart Ads Integration

BERKELEY, Calif., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail ads specialist marketing agency Search Nurture today announced that its powerful retail ad management platform, SearchRAMP , will now support Instacart Advertising, offering advertisers of all sizes even greater reach and market exposure for their consumer product marketing campaigns. Instacart is the leading online grocery platform in North America.

"We're really excited to integrate the Instacart Ads offering into SearchRAMP," said Spencer Padway, CEO and Co-Founder of Search Nurture. "We've been building our ads management platform to help brands reach their customers across digital properties. Instacart has quickly become an essential service for millions of families across North America and a place brands need to be to reach and engage with customers online directly at the point of purchase."

Millions of customers across the U.S. and Canada rely on Instacart same-day delivery and pickup services to access the fresh groceries and everyday essentials they need. Today, Instacart is available to more than 85% of U.S. households and 70% of Canadian households. Instacart partners with more than 600 national, regional and local retailers, including unique brand names, to deliver from more than 55,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in the U.S.

Search Nurture is thrilled to offer clients the opportunity to reach Instacart's robust marketplace and to leverage innovative advertising search products - including Featured Product - directly through the SearchRAMP platform.

"We're very much looking forward to adding Instacart Ads into our service for clients," Padway said. "As a proud adopter of the Instacart API offering, this announcement is a natural next step. Instacart has become an important place for brands to connect with consumers, and we're excited to continue helping retail advertisers scale simple, effective campaigns with real-time data from an even wider range of SearchRAMP retail partners."

To learn more about launching Instacart Ads via Search Nurture, visit https://www.searchnurture.com/instacart-advertising-agency/

About Us: Search Nurture is a full-stack digital marketing agency offering expertise across all digital channels, including organic search, content development, paid search, and social ads, web development, as well as retail marketing with various prominent retailers, including Amazon, Walmart, and Instacart.

