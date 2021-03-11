SeaPak's New Crispy Coconut Cod Takes A Tropical Twist On A Popular Dinner Staple

The fish long-known for being mild is now a little bit wild thanks to a scrumptious coconut breading

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The table just got tropical with SeaPak's latest addition to its hugely popular line of frozen seafood: Coconut Cod .

Not to be outdone by its succulent cousin, Jumbo Coconut Shrimp , bold, new Coconut Cod fuses tender, tasty fish with coconut breading for a crunch to remember.

"When most people think of cod, they think of its mild, slightly sweet flavor. Cod is an excellent staple at the dinner table," said Kristen Beadon, director of marketing for SeaPak Shrimp & Seafood Co.

"With Coconut Cod, you're getting the best of both worlds - unmatched flavor and added crunch. Just grab your favorite dipping sauce for an extra burst of delicious."

Packed with 12 grams of protein per serving, Coconut Cod is also the perfect snack or entree to fill the 2-3 fish servings per week recommendation from Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

It's also extremely easy to prepare -- perfect for those days when you want a delicious meal fast without all the fuss.

"You can bake Coconut Cod in your conventional oven, your toaster oven, or even just drop a batch into your air fryer basket," said Beadon. "Whichever way you choose, your crispy, crunchy cod will be ready to go within minutes."

Coconut Cod is the latest in the company's line of frozen seafood products, which includes Popcorn Shrimp, Lobster & Shrimp Bites, and Shrimp Sea Pals. It is available in a 7.5 ounce package, and can be found in the freezer aisle of grocery stores across the nation.

To find Coconut Cod at a store near you, visit SeaPak's product locator. To learn more about America's #1 specialty seafood brand

About SeaPakSeaPak has been using coastal-inspired recipes to make great-tasting shrimp and seafood for more than 70 years. The company is committed to helping busy families reduce stress and increase wellness by offering mindful, authentic, quality seafood products. The trusted name for delicious seafood products since 1948, SeaPak today produces America's No. 1-selling retail frozen shrimp brand within the specialty seafood category. SeaPak is highly regarded within the seafood industry for its adherence to the utmost in quality standards and for its commitment to resource management and sustainability. Learn more about the brand and its commitment to sustainability here.

