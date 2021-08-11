Seanergy Announces Share Repurchase Plan

August 1 1 , 202 1 - Glyfada , Greece - Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (the "Company" or "Seanergy") (SHIP) - Get Report announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan (the "Plan"). Under the Plan, the Company may repurchase up to $17 million of its outstanding common shares, representing approximately 10% of the Company's market capitalization as of August 10, 2021.

Stamatis Tsantanis, the Company's Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, stated:

"We believe that the share price and the market value of Seanergy are currently significantly undervalued both in terms of the underlying asset or equity value of the Company, and also in terms of our solid ability to generate earnings in the current market environment. Considering this, we feel that a share buyback is the correct and well-timed capital allocation decision.

By using our strong balance sheet and our fleet's robust cash-flow generating capacity to reduce the number of outstanding common shares, we can increase stockholder value, while maintaining sufficient liquidity reserves to take advantage of attractive market opportunities."

The Company may repurchase common shares in open-market transactions pursuant to Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or pursuant to a trading plan adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5‐1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Any repurchases pursuant to the Plan will be made at management's discretion at prices considered to be attractive and in the best interests of both the Company and its shareholders, subject to the availability of stock, general market conditions, the trading price of the stock, alternative uses for capital, applicable securities laws and the Company's financial performance. The Plan may be suspended, terminated, or modified at any time for any reason, including market conditions, the cost of repurchasing shares, the availability of alternative investment opportunities, liquidity, and other factors deemed appropriate. These factors may also affect the timing and amount of share repurchases. The Plan does not obligate the Company to purchase any of its shares. The Board of Directors' authorization of the Plan is effective immediately and expires on December 31, 2022.

About Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of Capesize vessels. On a fully-delivered basis and following the sale of M/V Leadership, the Company's operating fleet will consist of 16 Capesize vessels with an average age of 11.4 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 2,829,631 dwt.

The Company is incorporated in the Marshall Islands and has executive offices in Glyfada, Greece. The Company's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "SHIP", its Class A warrants under "SHIPW" and its Class B warrants under "SHIPZ".

Please visit our company website at: www.seanergymaritime.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events. Words such as "may", "should", "expects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "anticipates", "hopes", "estimates" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the Company's operating or financial results; the Company's liquidity, including its ability to service its indebtedness; competitive factors in the market in which the Company operates; shipping industry trends, including charter rates, vessel values and factors affecting vessel supply and demand; future, pending or recent acquisitions and dispositions, business strategy, areas of possible expansion or contraction, and expected capital spending or operating expenses; risks associated with operations outside the United States; risks associated with the length and severity of the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, including its effects on demand for dry bulk products and the transportation thereof; and other factors listed from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its most recent annual report on Form 20-F. The Company's filings can be obtained free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except to the extent required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

For further information please contact:

Seanergy Investor RelationsTel: +30 213 0181 522E-mail: ir@seanergy.gr

Capital Link, Inc.Daniela Guerrero230 Park Avenue Suite 1536New York, NY 10169Tel: (212) 661-7566E-mail: seanergy@capitallink.com

