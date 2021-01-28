Sean Hogan, Former GM Of IBM's Healthcare And Life Sciences Unit, Joins Innovaccer As General Manager, Provider Business

With over 20 years of leadership experience in healthcare information technology, Hogan will help Innovaccer's provider customers accelerate digital transformation and care as one

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovaccer, a leading healthcare technology company, today announced that Sean M. Hogan has joined Innovaccer as the General Manager of its Provider Business. In his new role, Sean will drive Innovaccer's global growth strategies in the provider market and work to expand Innovaccer's provider ecosystem.

Sean has devoted his career to technology-enabled innovation and healthcare transformation. Most recently, he served as President of SS&C Health, which provides technology and transaction processing services to leading health plans, provider systems, and pharmacy benefit management companies. Prior to SS&C, he served as the General Manager of Healthcare and Life Sciences at IBM, where he led the company's healthcare business globally for 15 years, driving more than $1 billion in organic revenue growth.

Sean has deep experience building world-class teams, creating successful go-to-market strategies, and driving innovation. Earlier in his career, Sean held leadership positions in several strategy consulting and successful start-up organizations, including Renaissance Worldwide and Booz Allen Hamilton.

Sean currently serves as a Board Member and Advisor for The Primary Care Collaborative and HealthXL, supporting thousands of providers, healthcare innovators, and entrepreneurs in their transition to consumer-centric, value-driven healthcare. He has also served as the Managing Director for Mainspring, a publicly-traded strategic services organization. He earned his MBA from Harvard Business School and his engineering and undergraduate degrees from the Thayer School of Engineering at Dartmouth College.

"What truly excites me about Innovaccer is the combination of the company's advanced, cloud-native Data Activation Platform and its customer-obsessed culture," said Hogan. "Innovaccer is a dynamic growth company that is making the unified patient record a reality, while forming deep, meaningful partnerships with its customers. I am thrilled to join Innovaccer at such a formative time in its history and to help lead the company in its next chapter of growth."

Innovaccer's CEO, Abhinav Shashank, stated, "With our vision to help healthcare care as one, we recognize a great opportunity to leverage data and technology to help our customers deliver optimal outcomes. We welcome the depth of expertise Sean brings to the table and we are confident that he will be instrumental in driving growth for Innovaccer and customer success in the provider market."

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer Inc. is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to making a powerful and enduring difference in the way care is delivered. The company leverages artificial intelligence and analytics to automate routine workflows and reduce manual overhead to facilitate more person-centered care. Its KLAS-recognized products have been deployed all over the U.S. across more than 1,000 locations, enabling more than 37,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers. Innovaccer's FHIR-enabled Data Activation Platform has been successfully implemented with healthcare institutions, private health plans, and government organizations. By using the connected care framework, Innovaccer has unified records for more than 24 million members and generated more than $600M in savings.

For more information, please visit innovaccer.com.

Press Contact:

Sachin SaxenaInnovaccer, Inc.415-504-3851

Related Images

sean-hogan.jpg Sean Hogan

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sean-hogan-former-gm-of-ibms-healthcare-and-life-sciences-unit-joins-innovaccer-as-general-manager-provider-business-301217469.html

SOURCE Innovaccer Inc