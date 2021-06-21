Sean 'Diddy' Combs Brings 'Kingdom Culture With T.D. Jakes' To REVOLT

LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading Black-owned multi-media platform REVOLT announced its new exclusive sermon series, Kingdom Culture with T.D. Jakes. The weekly service of evangelistic sermons and conversations will be hosted by global Christian leader, Bishop T.D. Jakesand will be broadcasted from The Potter's House Church in Dallas. Kingdom Culture with T.D. Jakes will showcase the thought-provoking and enlightening words from the influential leader to REVOLT's young audiences. Jakes, a New York Times bestselling author of more than 40 books, is also the CEO of T.D. Jakes Enterprises whose ventures in media, entertainment, business and real-estate continue to amass a global footprint.

Launched on Sunday, June 20, Kingdom Culture featured the visionary trailblazer's weekly Sunday service, preaching about topics such as vision, leadership, growth, power, love and more, allowing him to reach mass audiences through REVOLT. Bishop Jakes' powerful words of inspiration have reached millions of people from all socioeconomic backgrounds, races, nationalities, and creeds. With the addition of this show, the platform aims to amplify the sermons, garnering attention from hip-hop and culture fans nationwide.

"This partnership is a landmark moment for REVOLT, expanding into the faith space to create a program that will inspire millions around the world to have hope and walk in their power," said Sean "Diddy" Combs, Chairman of REVOLT. "Bishop Jakes is one of the most transformational leaders of our time who has made a profound impact on my life, so we're honored for him to join the REVOLT family and use his gift to empower the culture."

"We are thrilled to collaborate with REVOLT, as it is a great opportunity to further expand our reach to a younger generation. In the last year or two, many young people have been adversely affected by a mix of economic woes and a pandemic both here in the United States and around the world," remarked Jakes. "I am looking forward to an alliance that engages with this unique audience while also empowering and uplifting them."

Kingdom Culture with T.D. Jakes, will also re-broadcast the special forums, master class conversations and international dialogues Bishop Jakes and The Potter's House often host throughout the year with some of the world's most respected public figures. The gravity and power of T.D. Jakes' voice and influence extends to business, entertainment, politics and global humanitarian work, which are expected to be included in forthcoming Kingdom Culture episodes.

"It's our mission to provide a platform for the most impactful and progressive voices actively shaping the culture, which makes this partnership with Bishop Jakes the right move at the perfect time," said Detavio Samuels, CEO of REVOLT. "Our community has been forced to navigate a year of immense challenge and uncertainty, proving that we collectively need sources of hope and inspiration now more than ever."

Kingdom Culture with T.D. Jakes will air consecutive episodes on REVOLT's linear TV channel every Sunday at 9AM ET.

ABOUT REVOLT TVREVOLT is the leading Black-owned and operated multimedia platform servicing content 24/7 across digital, linear and live media channels. The platform produces rich content and original material with the biggest names in Hip Hop, along with reports of breaking news, current events, trends and announcements within the Black cultural movement and Hip Hop world. REVOLT takes pride in its diversity, both in its mindset and its company makeup, further instilling its dedication to culture within its staff and audiences. Founded by Sean "Diddy" Combs in 2013, REVOLT attracts over 50 Million millennials and Gen Z audiences through their disruptive, authentic material across all platforms. In 2021, REVOLT will launch a brand new digital mobile app where users can view extended releases, live updates from relevant news, exclusive specials and much more. For more information on REVOLT's digital content, please visit https://www.revolt.tv and visit https://revolt.tv/listings for local broadcast listings.

ABOUT THE POTTER'S HOUSECelebrating its 25th Anniversary beginning July 2021, The Potter's House located in Dallas is a 30,000-member nondenominational, multicultural church and humanitarian organization founded by Bishop T. D. Jakes, twice featured on the cover of TIME magazine as America's Best Preacher and as one of the nation's 25 Most Influential Evangelicals. The Potter's House reaches audiences of more than 22 million online and millions more each week. The Potter's House has five locations: The Potter's House of Dallas, The Potter's House of Fort Worth, The Potter's House of North Dallas, The Potter's House of Denver and The Potter's House OneLA. For more information, visit ThePottersHouse.org or TDJakes.org. Follow Bishop Jakes @BishopJakes on all social platforms.

