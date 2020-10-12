Sean Christie And Nelson Famadas Launch Carver Road Hospitality

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognized top-tier hospitality executive Sean Christie and real estate, media, and marketing executive Nelson Famadas have partnered to form Carver Road Hospitality. The venture will invest in, develop, and operate lifestyle hotels, restaurants, lounges, and other hospitality concepts.

The company's mission is to create experiences driven by exceptional customer service layered into highly curated environments. Headquartered in Las Vegas with offices in Miami, Carver Road Hospitality is currently completing late-stage deals in several domestic and international markets.

"We've assembled a formidable team of hospitality industry professionals with decades of experience and a track record for success," said Christie, Carver Road Hospitality's Chief Executive Officer. "We are all passionate about the pursuit of excellence, and look forward to building a best-in-class hospitality company."

"Our aim is to partner with world-class brands and properties to deliver discerning guests a unique hospitality experience," said Famadas, Carver Road Hospitality's Chief Operating Officer. "Despite recent headwinds, our like-minded executive team recognizes that the industry is resilient and the future looks promising as the customer spend returns in 2021."

Carver Road Hospitality's initial senior management team, led by Christie, includes: mixology expert Francesco Lafranconi, Vice President of Beverage and Hospitality Culture, founder of the Academy of Spirits and Fine Service, co-founder and creator of Mr. Coco at Palms Resort Casino, and formerly Executive Director of Mixology and Spirits Education at Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits; Bryan Bass, Vice President of Hospitality Marketing, previously Vice President of Marketing for Events and Nightlife, MGM Resorts International, whose career includes marketing launches of projects at Wynn Resorts, the Hakkasan Group, and the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, and the $3 billion Okada Manila project in the Philippines; and Lisa Long Adler, Vice President of Communications, marketing and public relations executive whose independent agency LLAC has produced events and public relations campaigns for clients including MGM Resorts International, Wynn Resorts, and Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer. Rounding out the team are notable hospitality industry veterans Chelsea Rogers and Ryan Levine, with additional hires to be announced.

About Sean Christie Sean Christie brings over two decades of industry experience and entrepreneurship to his role as CEO of Carver Road Hospitality. Most recently, he was President of Events and Nightlife for MGM Resorts International and, prior to that served as Executive Vice President of Business Development for Wynn Resorts. Previously, he was Chief Operating Officer and Vice President of Operations for Wynn Las Vegas, where he pioneered the use of technology to enhance guest experiences, making Wynn the first hotel to offer Amazon Alexa, and led the hotel's initiative to source and acquire top film, television and publishing opportunities. While at Wynn, he also developed groundbreaking entertainment ecosystems that incorporated notable, destination restaurants, such as Andrea's ( Forbes 4-star ranking) and Society Café (one of Esquire's "Best New Restaurants"). He previously founded Las Vegas Nightlife Group, a consulting firm that promoted hotels and luxury residential developments for CityCenter Las Vegas, and developed club concepts including Blush Lounge, Encore Beach Club and Surrender Nightclub, ushering in the EDM era and leading Billboard to name Christie one of "Dance Music's Most Influential Executives".

About Nelson Famadas As Chief Operating Officer, Nelson Famadas brings deep experience in real estate development, media and marketing. His background includes deal sourcing, due diligence, financing and asset management in hospitality, office and residential projects, with over $600 million in projects managed or developed. Until recently, he owned an experiential marketing agency in Miami as well as asset managed $150 million in real assets for a family office. He previously launched and operated two independent satellite radio channels on SiriusXM. He serves on the Board of Directors of Dolphin Entertainment, a publicly traded (NASDAQ: DLPN) content producer and owner of 42West, the nation's leading entertainment public relations and marketing agency, and The Door, a creative relations agency in the hospitality space. Famadas co-created and produced over 1,100 hours of television including the first-ever Spanish language late-night show in the U.S., which won an EMMY in 1997. He started his career at Procter & Gamble and MTV Networks. He holds a B.A. in Economics from Harvard University and an M.B.A. from the Owen School of Management at Vanderbilt University.

