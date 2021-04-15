Sealy Voted Most Trusted Mattress Brand By American Shoppers According To 2021 BrandSpark American Trust Study

LEXINGTON, Ky., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX, "Company" or "Tempur Sealy"), the company synonymous with innovation in the mattress industry, today announced that Sealy® has been voted America's Most Trusted Mattress Brand according to the 2021 BrandSpark® American Trust Study*. Already recognized as America's #1 mattress brand**, this award further underscores the confidence consumers have in the Sealy brand.

The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards were based on a survey of 17,990 U.S. shoppers who shared their thoughts on everyday consumer product brands, which brands they trust the most and reasons for that trust, which include: product quality, availability of product information, consistent, fair pricing and a quick response to consumer issues.

For over 140 years, consumers have trusted Sealy to deliver the quality, comfort and support they need for their best night of sleep. Sealy stands behind each mattress it makes to ensure it delivers on this consumer trust: every mattress is made with built-to-last materials and undergoes testing that exceeds the industry 's highest standards.

"Sealy is committed to the tireless pursuit of the perfect night's sleep and an unwavering focus on developing the industry's highest-quality mattresses. We are honored that this commitment has earned Sealy the trust of more Americans than any other mattress brand," said Scott Thompson, Tempur Sealy Chairman and CEO.

Sealy recently unveiled its new mattress collections, with a simplified portfolio that now includes Sealy Essentials™, Posturepedic® and Posturepedic® Plus product lines. The collections are available in a range of Innerspring, Foam and Hybrid options; and choices that range from $199 to $2099 for a Queen mattress. The new lineup makes it even easier for consumers to find the perfect Sealy mattress for their needs, regardless of their sleep style or budget, so that they can get the quality rest they deserve from a brand they trust. With millions of mattresses sold worldwide every year, Sealy is improving sleep one satisfied consumer at a time.

*Voted most trusted mattress brand by American shoppers based on the 2021 BrandSpark® American Trust Study.

**Sealy® ranked top U.S. bedding producer in 2019 by Furniture Today based on estimated wholesale shipments. Sealy® includes Sealy®- and Stearns & Foster®-branded shipments.

