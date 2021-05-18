Seagis Property Group Acquires 22,000 SF Industrial Property In Medley, FL

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seagis Property Group announced today that it has acquired a 22,000 square foot distribution facility situated on an oversized 4-acre lot in Medley FL ( Miami-Dade County).

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seagis Property Group announced today that it has acquired a 22,000 square foot distribution facility situated on an oversized 4-acre lot in Medley FL ( Miami-Dade County). Seagis acquired the property located at 12800 NW 113 th Court vacant and is actively marketing the property for lease. The acquisition increases the Company's South Florida portfolio to 100 buildings totaling over 5.3 million square feet.

"This low coverage infill property is located in an institutional quality neighborhood and is another great addition to our South Florida portfolio. Its strategic location and proximity to key infrastructure enables tenants to reach 70% of South Florida's population within a 60-minute drive. The property has immediate access to Route 27 and is 1 mile from the Ronald Reagan Turnpike, less than 3 miles from the Florida Turnpike (I-75), and 4 miles from the Palmetto Expressway (Route 826)" said Bradlee Lord, Director, who is based out of Seagis' local office in South Florida.

Seagis Property Group LP owns and operates over 11.7 million square feet of industrial buildings in New Jersey, New York City, and Miami-Dade/Broward. Seagis is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, with offices at One Tower Bridge, 100 Front Street, Suite 350, Conshohocken, PA 19428.

