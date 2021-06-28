Seagis Property Group Acquires 142,000 SF Industrial Park In Dania Beach, FL

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seagis Property Group announced today that it has acquired a three building, 142,000 square foot industrial park at Port 95 in Dania Beach, FL ( Broward County).

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seagis Property Group announced today that it has acquired a three building, 142,000 square foot industrial park at Port 95 in Dania Beach, FL ( Broward County). Situated on 10 acres, the multi-tenant buildings are located at 3400-3406 SW 26 th Terrace and feature 4,000-8,000 square foot units and have both dock high and street level loading. The acquisition increases the Company's South Florida portfolio to 103 buildings totaling over 5.4 million square feet.

"This infill industrial park is strategically located in an institutional neighborhood with immediate access to I-95 and I-595. We plan to reposition the park to improve the existing customer experience and overall quality of the park." said Bradlee Lord, Director, who is based out of Seagis' local office in South Florida.

Seagis Property Group LP owns and operates over 11.8 million square feet of industrial buildings in New Jersey, New York City, and Miami-Dade/Broward. Seagis is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, with offices at One Tower Bridge, 100 Front Street, Suite 350, Conshohocken, PA 19428.

