BRONX, N.Y., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seagis Property Group announced today that it has acquired a 14,000 square foot industrial building with an adjoining 14,000 square foot parking lot. The property is located at 1108 Zerega Avenue at the corner of Zerega Avenue and Commerce Avenue in the Zerega neighborhood of the Bronx. Seagis purchased the property vacant and is actively marketing the property for lease. This is Seagis' second acquisition in the Bronx and increases the Company's portfolio in the Boroughs of New York City to 57 buildings totaling 1.2 million square feet.

"We purchased 1108 Zerega Avenue because of its strategic location within the Bronx industrial market and high-quality physical characteristics. The Zerega submarket is a mature, highly strategic, transit-oriented location which sees strong demand from a wide variety of tenants. We are excited to add this property to our growing Outer Boroughs portfolio," said Stefan Sansone, Director with Seagis Property Group based out of the company's Brooklyn office.

Seagis Property Group LP owns and operates an 11.6 million square feet industrial portfolio in New Jersey, New York City, and Miami/ Fort Lauderdale. Seagis is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, with offices at One Tower Bridge, 100 Front Street, Suite 350, Conshohocken, PA 19428.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seagis-property-group-acquires-14-000-sf-warehouse-in-bronx-ny-301286713.html

SOURCE Seagis Property Group