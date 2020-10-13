Seagen To Host Conference Call And Webcast Discussion Of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results On October 29, 2020

Seagen Inc. (Nasdaq: SGEN) announced today that it will report its third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, October 29, 2020 after the close of U.

Seagen Inc. (Nasdaq: SGEN) announced today that it will report its third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, October 29, 2020 after the close of U.S. financial markets. Following the announcement, Company management will host a conference call and webcast discussion of the results and provide a general corporate update. Access to the event can be obtained as follows:

Thursday, October 29, 20201:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Telephone 844-763-8274 (domestic) or +1 412-717-9224 (international); conference ID 10148256

Webcast with slides available at www.seagen.com in the Investors section. A webcast replay will be archived on the Company's website.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc. is a global biotechnology company that discovers, develops and commercializes transformative cancer medicines to make a meaningful difference in people's lives. Seagen is headquartered in the Seattle, Washington area, and has locations in California, Canada, Switzerland and the European Union. For more information on our marketed products and robust pipeline, visit www.seagen.com and follow @SeagenGlobal on Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201013005217/en/