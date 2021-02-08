Seagate Technology To Host A Virtual Analyst Event On February 24, 2021

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX), a world leader in data storage and management solutions, will host a virtual analyst and investor event on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 featuring presentations by members of Seagate's leadership team focusing on...

Seagate Technology plc (STX) - Get Report, a world leader in data storage and management solutions, will host a virtual analyst and investor event on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 featuring presentations by members of Seagate's leadership team focusing on Seagate's strategies to capture the secular demand for mass capacity storage and emerging opportunities associated with managing data complexity in the distributed enterprise. As part of its presentations, Seagate will also provide information on its long-term financial model.

The event will begin at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time and is expected to last approximately three hours.

A live video webcast will be accessible from Seagate's Investor Relations website at investors.seagate.com. Following the event, a replay will be made available at the same location. Those interested in participating are invited to pre-register here.

